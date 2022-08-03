Read on www.superiortelegram.com
FOX 21 Online
Beach Goers Soak up the Sun at Barkers Island
SUPERIOR, WI. — It was a sunny day in the twin ports, making ‘Barkers Island’ a hot-spot in Superior. Barkers Beach is a hidden gem — much smaller than the point beaches. Today, it brought out a handful of people, who didn’t hesitate to plunge right...
boreal.org
Resort featuring dome and treehouse cabins planned for Lake Superior's shore in Two Harbors
A developer plans to construct a luxury North Shore resort with 45 standalone cabins in Two Harbors, according to an environmental review report recently made public. The 23-acre resort would have dome and treehouse cabins on the shore of Lake Superior, ranging in size from over 500 square feet to around 1,500 square feet. Renderings show the dome cabins would have a circular floor plan and roofs while the treehouse cabins would be elevated and have a wooden-cabin design.
boreal.org
Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
FOX 21 Online
Gordy’s Hi-Hat Adds Outdoor Pavilion
CLOQUET, Minn. — A fan-favorite diner in Cloquet now has an outdoor pavilion for patrons to enjoy a burger with a side of sun. Gordy’s Hi-Hat is a seasonal diner that’s been around since 1960. This spring, owners decided to put the locations extra space to use...
perfectduluthday.com
All events for Billings Park Days 2022
The seventh annual Billings Park Days in Superior runs Aug. 5-6, held at various locations along Iowa Avenue. Events include neighborhood rummage sales, live music, a parade and more. Friday, Aug. 5 4 to 7 p.m. - Car show 4 to 6 p.m. - Live music by John & Andy on the main stage 8 p.m. - Live music by Stone at Charlie Brown's 9 p.m. - Fireworks at Billings Park Civic Center Saturday, Aug. 6 9 a.m. - Craft…
Daily Telegram
Superior shop aims to rehome arts and crafts supplies
SUPERIOR — A Superior store that focuses on arts, crafts and sustainability opened Monday, Aug. 1, in the former Campus Barber Shop space, 709 Belknap St. Reclaim Creative Reuse, sandwiched between A&W Family Restaurant and Champion’s Lounge, is an arts and crafts store that operates like a thrift store. The business tagline is "where creativity meets sustainability."
FOX 21 Online
8th Annual Smalley-Moen Car Show Comes Zoomin’ Back
DULUTH, Minn.– Thousands of car lovers came out today to the Buffalo House in Duluth. For the 8th annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show. Over 400 classic automobiles pulled into the Buffalo House lot in honor of the late local car legends, Jerry Moen and Kyle Smalley. Smalley’s daughter, Carmen...
FOX 21 Online
Awesome! Deer Shares Kisses With Young Pup In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A deer got quite loveable with a neighborhood dog in Duluth recently. Video from Peter Duvall shows the unique interaction of the deer licking the nose of his recently adopted pup, Bean, from the Douglas County Humane Society.
Chilfest 2.0 Music Festival Bringing Live Music To Cloquet
Live music - and more - is coming to Cloquet later this month with Chilfest 2.0. The day-long event will be packed with art, merchandise and more. While it may seem summer is almost over, we still have a month left to enjoy all that it has to offer and that means live music and fun outdoor events. One of those is Spirit Valley Days in West Duluth.
cbs3duluth.com
Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
mprnews.org
World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact
Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. “She’s a big girl,” concedes Craig Samborski, the Duluth-based entrepreneur who...
Daily Telegram
Auto racing: Superior preps for highest-paying event in speedway history
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Gondik Law Speedway will host the largest-paying racing event in the Superior track’s history with the XR Super Series Superior Showcase Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8 and 9. The Showcase will have a $20,000-to-win XR Super Late Model feature each night. It will pay $2,000...
cbs3duluth.com
Storms possible Friday night and Saturday with showers coming Sunday
There’s a low running near the border from west to east and it is creating a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday night. The low’s warm front was the first part to arrive so temperatures went into the mid to upper 80′s on Friday. The low will use that heat to lift up clouds so on Saturday it will be cloudy, perhaps stormy and temperatures will dip a bit into the upper 70′s to low 80′s. The backside of the low will keep showers popping up on Sunday and temperatures will tumble into the 60′s. Next week, we get sunny again and that will lead high temps back up to 80.
WDIO-TV
Pop-Up CoLab opens in downtown Duluth
There is a new way to support local business in a one-stop shop. A Pop-Up CoLab opened in downtown Duluth Tuesday. It currently houses eight small businessses that offer everything from cosmetics to clothing to cheesecake. “It means a whole lot to me because where I come from, things like...
Daily Telegram
Zach Ross, drummer in Superior band Crescent Moon, dead at 28
SUPERIOR — Zachary Ross, drummer in Superior band Crescent Moon, died on Friday after a single-car crash in the town of City Point, Wisconsin. According to Crescent Moon frontman Shane Nelson, Ross was on his way to a show when the fatal crash occurred. "My heart is broken, a...
Daily Telegram
Minnesota's new climbing guidebook strives for more diversity
DULUTH — Of the 24 photos of climbers in the second edition of “Rock Climbing Minnesota and Wisconsin,” published in 2012, only three are of women. So when Katie Berg, a University of Minnesota Duluth graduate, and Angie Jacobsen, of St. Paul, took over putting together the third edition of the book, the duo wanted to make sure climbers who were women, people of color, LGBTQ and of different body sizes were photographed.
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
perfectduluthday.com
White Lady Cornrows in Duluth
For the second time, Duluth has been mentioned on the podcast Yo, is this Racist? The show, hosted by Andrew Ti and Tawny Newsome, answers questions from listeners about whether given subjects are an example of racism or not. The Aug. 3 episode was recorded live in Minneapolis, so Newsome’s reference to Duluth was perhaps more carefully selected than random.
hot1047.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
