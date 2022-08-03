There’s a low running near the border from west to east and it is creating a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday night. The low’s warm front was the first part to arrive so temperatures went into the mid to upper 80′s on Friday. The low will use that heat to lift up clouds so on Saturday it will be cloudy, perhaps stormy and temperatures will dip a bit into the upper 70′s to low 80′s. The backside of the low will keep showers popping up on Sunday and temperatures will tumble into the 60′s. Next week, we get sunny again and that will lead high temps back up to 80.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO