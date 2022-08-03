Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) reported Q1 EPS of -$29,754 per A share or -$19.84 per B share, and $6,315/A share of operating earnings, vs. the analyst estimate of $4,756.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $73.71 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO