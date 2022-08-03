ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

Lake Street Capital Markets Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Robert Brown upgraded Centrus Energy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard downgraded Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Shares Jump Despite Missing Analyst Estimates

Online vehicle e-commerce platform Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is up 34% Friday despite its lackluster second-quarter earnings report, which missed ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) Trade Up Following Strong 2Q Report

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) are up more than 12% in mid-day trading Friday after the company reported 2Q ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Rocket Companies (RKT) Slides On Earnings, Revenue Miss

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) reported earnings aftermarket Thursday, sending its shares lower during Friday's session. The company missed earnings and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

oOh!media (OML:AU) PT Lowered to AUD1.40 at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Nicholas ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) (BRK-B) Reports $6,315 of Operating Earnings/share, revenue of $76.2B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) reported Q1 EPS of -$29,754 per A share or -$19.84 per B share, and $6,315/A share of operating earnings, vs. the analyst estimate of $4,756.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $73.71 billion.
StreetInsider.com

News Corp (NWS:AU) (NWSA) PT Lowered to AUD38 at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Entcho Raykovski ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Marine Products (MPX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 4.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (NYSE: BEP) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $997 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. For earnings...
StreetInsider.com

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2022, to stockholders of record...
StreetInsider.com

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, or $5.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of August 12, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.3 percent. For...
