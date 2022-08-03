Parents' "house of horrors:" 'Agonizing' death of Hixson man with disabilities detailed

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO