The Associated Press

Quantrill throws 6 shutout innings, Guardians top Astros 4-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill tossed six scoreless innings and Amed Rosario had a two-run single, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Saturday night. All-Star José Ramírez added two hits and an RBI, and Andres Gimenez and Myles Straw had two hits apiece. The Guardians pulled within 1 1/2 games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central with the combined six-hitter. Quantrill (8-5) struck out four with a lone walk, extending his winning streak to four and remaining undefeated at Progressive Field. The right-hander is 11-0 in 36 career games at the ballpark, including 26 starts for Cleveland. “Quantrill was right at the top of his game,” Houston bench coach Joe Espada said. “He did a really good job keeping us off-balance. He got the cutter going, the changeup, the sinker. We just ran into a pitcher executing his pitches.”
The Associated Press

Orioles run winning streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Pirates

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a day the Orioles welcomed Eddie Murray, Brooks Robinson and Mike Mussina back to the ballpark, Baltimore’s less heralded 2022 team thrilled the home crowd again. Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Orioles won their fifth straight game, 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards with a pregame ceremony that included Murray and Mussina, and Robinson and Murray addressed the team before the game. McKenna, Jorge Mateo and Austin Voth aren’t household names like that Hall of Fame trio — but they helped add some more present-year excitement to all the nostalgia. “When there’s 40,000 fans out there and they’re showing up, yeah, it’s definitely a playoff atmosphere,” Voth said. “That fuels us as players for sure.”
