Daily Telegram
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 5, 2022
Jermaine Jerome Fuller, 25, Duluth, possession of cocaine, possess amphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed. Alexandra Rose Bayuk, 37, 2321 Ogden Ave., three counts retail theft, guilty pleas, $1,585.90 restitution, fine and court costs. Nicole Laverne Birkholz, 48, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 21 days jail, $783.13 fine...
Daily Telegram
Superior shop aims to rehome arts and crafts supplies
SUPERIOR — A Superior store that focuses on arts, crafts and sustainability opened Monday, Aug. 1, in the former Campus Barber Shop space, 709 Belknap St. Reclaim Creative Reuse, sandwiched between A&W Family Restaurant and Champion’s Lounge, is an arts and crafts store that operates like a thrift store. The business tagline is "where creativity meets sustainability."
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Past: Superior native vies for 'Miss America'; poundmaster, citizen wrangle over cow
Otto Finnell, Lake Nebagamon tavern operator, was fined $300 and costs of $3 Tuesday afternoon on a charge of selling liquor to minors by Acting Municipal Judge John J. Fisher. Finnell pleaded guilty to the charge, in which District Attorney Andy Borg and Assistant District Attorney Douglas Moodie said the...
Daily Telegram
Community Calendar: Poplar Fun Days, Billings Park Days and more
Lake Nebagamon: A Night Out for Literacy, a fundraiser for the Imogene McGrath Library, takes place from 6-8 p.m. on the outdoor deck at Bridge’s Bar. The event will include free hot dogs and chips, a visit from the Zoomobile, a silent auction, special boards and live music by Russ Darwin at 8 p.m.
Daily Telegram
4 Corners Store, National Night Out connect Douglas County neighbors
TOWN OF SUPERIOR — A crowd gathered Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4 Corners Store for food, fun and a chance to pet Odie, a 215-pound English mastiff who is the store’s official greeter. "Everyone knows Odie," said Jan Najjar, of the town of Oakland, who had treats in...
Daily Telegram
Bayfield County man guilty of killing neighbor
WASHBURN — A Bayfield County man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbor after a years-long feud. A jury on Thursday convicted Randy W. Erickson, 65, of second-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael P. Kinney. Prosecutors had sought a first-degree conviction, which carries mandatory...
Daily Telegram
Zach Ross, drummer in Superior band Crescent Moon, dead at 28
SUPERIOR — Zachary Ross, drummer in Superior band Crescent Moon, died on Friday after a single-car crash in the town of City Point, Wisconsin. According to Crescent Moon frontman Shane Nelson, Ross was on his way to a show when the fatal crash occurred. "My heart is broken, a...
Daily Telegram
Boardwalk column: Partisan primary is next week
SUPERIOR — The Wisconsin Partisan Primary is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Douglas County would like to remind voters that any absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted. If there are any questions, please contact the county clerk at 715-395-1341. Election results are not official until they’ve been...
Daily Telegram
Bennett bash sparks interest in giving back
BENNETT — The Bennett Volunteer Fire Department hosted a National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 2. They opened up the fire hall, put all the vehicles on display, shared a meal and offered an array of activities for local kids. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Douglas County Communications Center were also represented.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County to host agricultural field day
SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Land and Water Conservation Department will host a field day focused on soil health and grazing for better pastures. Presenters during the event will include staff from the department, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They will cover a range of topics specific to Northern Wisconsin.
Daily Telegram
Harold and Maureen Koenen Celebrate 70 Years of Marriage
Harold and Maureen were married on August 9th, 1952 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Superior, WI. They have six children: Steve, Jeff, Dave, Nancy, Patty, and Bob; and lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harold and Maureen have spent the last 70 years traveling the world together, and they...
