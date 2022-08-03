Read on www.golfchannel.com
Jin Young Ko misses cut at AIG Women’s Open to wrap disappointing major season
World No. 1 Jin Young Ko missed the cut at the final major of the women’s season on Friday, posting a 5-over 147 at the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield. Ko shot an even-par 71 during the second round, highlighted by an eagle and a birdie that balanced out her three back-nine bogeys, but it wasn’t enough to make up for an opening 5-over 76, which included six bogeys.
More history: Female Muirfield member plays as marker in AIG Women's Open
No matter Sunday’s champion, history was guaranteed to be made at this week’s AIG Women’s Open. The women’s major championship had for the first time been welcomed to Muirfield, the elite Scottish club that for centuries had barred women from its membership until finally admitting female members three years ago.
