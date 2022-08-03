World No. 1 Jin Young Ko missed the cut at the final major of the women’s season on Friday, posting a 5-over 147 at the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield. Ko shot an even-par 71 during the second round, highlighted by an eagle and a birdie that balanced out her three back-nine bogeys, but it wasn’t enough to make up for an opening 5-over 76, which included six bogeys.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO