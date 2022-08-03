DP World Tour: Celtic Manor set for Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Commonwealth Games: Para-bowler Gordon Llewellyn, 75, becomes Wales' oldest medallist
Para-bowler Gordon Llewellyn became Wales' oldest Commonwealth Games medallist after the 75-year-old helped his...
Cazoo Wales Open: Three-way tie for lead after first round at Celtic Manor
Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale - Day One. Leaderboard: -4 C Syme (Sco), J Guerrier (Fra) D Whitnell (Eng); -3 M Kieffer (Ger), E Ferguson (Sco), E Pepperell (Eng), M Armitage (Eng), M Korhonen (Fin), I Gutrierrez Cantero (Spa) Selected others: -1 N Elvira (Spa); O Farr (Wal),...
Cazoo Wales Open: Callum Shinkwin storms into lead at Celtic Manor
Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale - Day One. Leaderboard: -11 C Shinkwin (Eng); -10 J Guerrier (Fra); -5 C Symie (Sco); -4 P Wairing (Eng), J Veerman (USA), M Korhonen. Selected others: O Farr (Wal); S Manley. Callum Shinkwin shot a superb 65 to take a one-shot lead...
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
Commonwealth Games: Ioan and Garan Croft both guaranteed to win boxing medals for Wales
Welsh identical twins Ioan and Garan Croft both secured boxing medals at the 2022...
Commonwealth Games: England netball title defence ended by Australia
England's hopes of a second successive Commonwealth Games netball title were ended as Australia...
Commonwealth Games: Six Wales boxers close in on record medal haul in Birmingham
Wales' boxers are closing in on an historic Commonwealth Games medal haul with six...
European champions England rise to 4th in latest FIFA world rankings
FIFA have released the latest women's world rankings, with new places in the top 10 for England, Germany, Sweden, France & more.
England defeat Netball world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Gamesnetball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage game.England...
Official: Chelsea sign Sweden international Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Only a few days after reports out of Sweden claiming Chelsea were the club to land Johanna Rytting Kaneryd signature, the move was officially confirmed by the Blues today. Kaneryd, or JRK, arrives at Chelsea FC Women following her European Championship participation with Sweden, where her team were only eliminated by eventual champions England in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old winger put pen to a three-year contract with Chelsea, which includes a fourth-year extension option.
Adam Peaty calls for better sport funding amid Games and Euro success
Birmingham gold medallist Adam Peaty has called for better investment in sport as he urged the Government to capitalise on the success of the Commonwealth Games and England’s Euro 2022 triumph.The England swimmer, who won the Commonwealth Games 50 metres breaststroke on Wednesday and added to his collection the only major title he was missing, said those in power must stop closing pools and facilities.“This has to be a platform,” the 27-year-old told the Daily Mirror.“We really need the people in power to stop closing pools and facilities. We should hold the Government and councils accountable to make sure we invest...
Mark Cavendish: Isle of Man rider quits Tour of Poland to focus on Commonwealth Games
Mark Cavendish has quit the Tour of Poland to focus on the Commonwealth Games. The Manx rider, 37, completed five stages of the seven-stage race, but his team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl confirmed he would not start Thursday's stage six. He will compete at the Games in the 160km road race...
Commonwealth Games: Wales finish eighth in netball, Scotland ninth and Northern Ireland 10th
Wales finished eighth in the netball after losing 62-56 to Malawi in their seventh-place...
Commonwealth Games: Jake Wightman takes 1500m bronze as Australia's Oliver Hoare wins gold
Scotland's world champion Jake Wightman says he is "relieved" to have earned Commonwealth bronze...
Shergar Cup: Great Britain and Ireland dominate at Ascot as Neil Callan and Jamie Spencer land doubles
Great Britain and Ireland dominated the Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday as Neil Callan took home the Silver Saddle trophy. Led by captain Jamie Spencer, Great Britain and Ireland won five contests on the expanded eight-race card to leave defending champions the Ladies, Europe and the Rest of the World well behind.
Commonwealth Games: Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie claims silver for Scotland
Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie took a historic silver in the women's ribbon final to...
United Rugby Championship: BBC Sport NI to broadcast six Ulster home games live
BBC Sport NI will broadcast six of Ulster's home games live during the forthcoming United Rugby Championship season. The matches will be shown on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. First up will be Ulster's opening game of the campaign against Connacht on 17 September, followed...
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - South Africa v Uganda
Harry Poole, Michael Emons, Jess Anderson, Josef Rindl and Lorraine McKenna. VoiceOfTheMysterons: Absolutely top commentary on the beach volleyball after a couple of aces - "I started at 11 and I've got nowhere to go..." Beach volleyball. Men's quarter-final. So far so good for England twins Javier and Joaquin...
Geraint Thomas takes Commonwealth bronze after early crash ruins dreams of gold
Geraint Thomas suffered an all too familiar story as an early crash cost him his chance of Commonwealth gold in the men’s time trial.Barely two minutes into his ride the back wheel got away from the Welshman on a sharp left-hander, and he clipped a barrier.Thomas remounted but was around 30 seconds down on eventual winner Rohan Dennis at every time check and finished two seconds behind England’s Fred Wright who collected silver.Riders were not given the opportunity to recon the course with barriers in place, which may have contributed to a number of crashes that followed. England’s Dan Bigham...
Tour of Poland: Ethan Hayter wins race as Arnaud Demare takes final stage
Britain's Ethan Hayter won the Tour of Poland after Arnaud Demare claimed the seventh and final stage on Friday. Ineos Grenadiers' Hayter, 23, had taken the leader's yellow jersey on Thursday's penultimate stage. Frenchman Demare, of Groupama-FDJ, finished with a superb late burst to win the sprint into Krakow. Dutchman...
