Great Neck, NY

hotnewhiphop.com

Ladies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their Flowers

No one had any idea back in the formative years of Hip Hop that the genre would be the leading force that it is today. Roxanne Shanté was just a young teen from Queens, New York when she began making a name for herself in music, and it was because of her that the famous "Roxanne Wars" erupted in the 1980s. To call her a Rap pioneer would be an understatement, as Roxanne Shanté, born Lolita Shanté Gooden, lived and witnessed the very carving of a culture that has dominated every aspect of entertainment worldwide.
QUEENS, NY
longislandweekly.com

Nomiya Brings Distinctive Japanese Flair To The Island

The newest addition to the Restaurant Collection at Roosevelt Field Mall, Nomiya — which translates to ‘saloon’ — stands as the area’s first izakaya. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of minimalism, the Nomiya interior is split between a hickory-accented bar and windowed dining room framed by black granite walls.
GARDEN CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Orange is the New Black Films in Yonkers

The Homefield Bowling Alley, on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers was the location for recent filming of the cable series, Orange is the New Black. OITNB is a Netflix series now in its 8th and final season. The show is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman of the same name, based on her prison experience in a federal prison in Danbury, Ct.
YONKERS, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Rest In Peace To A New York Legend [PHOTOS]

There are some voices that just feel like home when you hear them. We all have childhood memories of big events or special moments that are brought back when you hear a person singing a song or delivering a speech or simply just speaking. For fans in New York and Los Angeles, that voice has been passed on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Times Square, NY — 20 Top Places!

Are you looking for a quick food getaway just in time to enjoy brunch?. If you don’t know where to go just yet, try Times Square in New York. The Midtown Manhattan commercial center has many restaurants that serve brunch. Times Square offers everything you’ll need, from traditional favorites...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

$2M in 30 Seconds: Diamond Smash-and-Grab Thieves Score Big at NYC Jeweler

A team of thieves are splitting a $2 million payday after successfully targeting a jewelry store in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon Friday. Police are now on the lookout for the four men captured on store footage storming Rocco's Jewelry off Webster Avenue. They hit the store Friday around 2:40 p.m.
BRONX, NY
boozyburbs.com

Specialty Coffee Shop is Coming to Hackensack

According to signs up on Main Street, Hackensack will be the home of a new cafe sometime later this year. Iconic Coffee promises to be a specialty coffee shop according to their social media. There’s no info on the menu and what roaster they will be using. And no...
HACKENSACK, NJ
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low "NYC"

And its SB label still have a mélange of collaborations to get through before 2022 comes to a close, but it is without a doubt that one of its most heartfelt ones will be its Dunk Low capsule with HUF. The California streetwear brand’s forthcoming project is a love letter to its beloved and late founder Keith Hufnagel — who tragically passed away in 2020 due to brain cancer. The collection is made up of three colorways: one that’s devoted to New York City, another that calls out San Francisco as well as a friends and family colorway that nods to both. The former has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY
qchron.com

Going gets rough in Rufus King Park

For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
QUEENS, NY
WWLP

Brooklyn girl, 14, disappears while babysitting

CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Aunisty Elliott was gearing up for her first year of high school when she disappeared from her family’s home in Prospect Heights last Wednesday morning. The 14-year-old was babysitting her younger brother and sister while her mother, Raquel Elliott, worked. “It’s seven days,” the anguished mom told PIX11 News on […]
BROOKLYN, NY

