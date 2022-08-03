Read on greatneckrecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Ladies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their Flowers
No one had any idea back in the formative years of Hip Hop that the genre would be the leading force that it is today. Roxanne Shanté was just a young teen from Queens, New York when she began making a name for herself in music, and it was because of her that the famous "Roxanne Wars" erupted in the 1980s. To call her a Rap pioneer would be an understatement, as Roxanne Shanté, born Lolita Shanté Gooden, lived and witnessed the very carving of a culture that has dominated every aspect of entertainment worldwide.
tmpresale.com
Long Island Disco Fever Celebrating the 45th Anniv of Sat Night Fever s performance in Westbury, NY Dec 30, 2022 – pre-sale password
The new Long Island Disco Fever Celebrating the 45th Anniv of Sat Night Fever presale code is now ready to use. During this exclusive presale you have got a tremendous opportunity to order musical tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this wonderful chance to go and see Long Island...
longislandweekly.com
Nomiya Brings Distinctive Japanese Flair To The Island
The newest addition to the Restaurant Collection at Roosevelt Field Mall, Nomiya — which translates to ‘saloon’ — stands as the area’s first izakaya. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of minimalism, the Nomiya interior is split between a hickory-accented bar and windowed dining room framed by black granite walls.
newyorkled.com
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (August 4 - 7)
The summer season is here and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
yonkerstimes.com
Orange is the New Black Films in Yonkers
The Homefield Bowling Alley, on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers was the location for recent filming of the cable series, Orange is the New Black. OITNB is a Netflix series now in its 8th and final season. The show is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman of the same name, based on her prison experience in a federal prison in Danbury, Ct.
TAKE 5 $19K Top-Prize Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
Rest In Peace To A New York Legend [PHOTOS]
There are some voices that just feel like home when you hear them. We all have childhood memories of big events or special moments that are brought back when you hear a person singing a song or delivering a speech or simply just speaking. For fans in New York and Los Angeles, that voice has been passed on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Times Square, NY — 20 Top Places!
Are you looking for a quick food getaway just in time to enjoy brunch?. If you don’t know where to go just yet, try Times Square in New York. The Midtown Manhattan commercial center has many restaurants that serve brunch. Times Square offers everything you’ll need, from traditional favorites...
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Coming to Former Location of Mario Restaurant by 2 Former Staff Members
In the coming months, Mezza Luna will be a brand-new addition to the Hauppauge community, where they will be serving classic, fine Italian cuisine in the former location of what was once a Hauppauge favorite, Mario Restaurant. Following this year’s closure of Mario, two former staff members began their efforts...
NBC New York
$2M in 30 Seconds: Diamond Smash-and-Grab Thieves Score Big at NYC Jeweler
A team of thieves are splitting a $2 million payday after successfully targeting a jewelry store in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon Friday. Police are now on the lookout for the four men captured on store footage storming Rocco's Jewelry off Webster Avenue. They hit the store Friday around 2:40 p.m.
boozyburbs.com
Specialty Coffee Shop is Coming to Hackensack
According to signs up on Main Street, Hackensack will be the home of a new cafe sometime later this year. Iconic Coffee promises to be a specialty coffee shop according to their social media. There’s no info on the menu and what roaster they will be using. And no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
NBC New York
Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes
A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low "NYC"
And its SB label still have a mélange of collaborations to get through before 2022 comes to a close, but it is without a doubt that one of its most heartfelt ones will be its Dunk Low capsule with HUF. The California streetwear brand’s forthcoming project is a love letter to its beloved and late founder Keith Hufnagel — who tragically passed away in 2020 due to brain cancer. The collection is made up of three colorways: one that’s devoted to New York City, another that calls out San Francisco as well as a friends and family colorway that nods to both. The former has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
norwoodnews.org
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1,000,002 & Taket-5 Top-Winning Ticket Sold in The Bronx
The New York Lottery announced on Saturday, July 30, that one second-prize ticket for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing was sold in The Bronx, and the ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,002. The ticket was purchased at New Way Deli & Lottery Corp, located at 77 East Kingsbridge Road.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
qchron.com
Going gets rough in Rufus King Park
For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
Brooklyn girl, 14, disappears while babysitting
CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Aunisty Elliott was gearing up for her first year of high school when she disappeared from her family’s home in Prospect Heights last Wednesday morning. The 14-year-old was babysitting her younger brother and sister while her mother, Raquel Elliott, worked. “It’s seven days,” the anguished mom told PIX11 News on […]
Comments / 0