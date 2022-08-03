ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Dorey Park Farmers Market to host ‘Henrico’s Got Talent’ Aug. 6

By Citizen Staff
 4 days ago
Dorey Park Farmers’ Market will host “Henrico’s Got Talent” Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at the market. The event is open to kids of all ages, and registration is open online through Aug. 4.

The event is free and is designed as a chance for “local kids and kids at heart” to share their talents with the community, according to DPFM officials. Prizes will be provided for all participants.

The farmers’ market operates on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Dorey Park, near the barn, from June through October.

