McKinney has set its 2023 property tax rate ceiling. Here's what's next

Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
sachsenews.com
Property values increase 21%
Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18, with DCAD releasing its values July 25. Taxing...
fox4news.com
Dallas property taxes rates could see biggest cut in decades, but many could still pay more
DALLAS - Homeowners in Dallas could see the largest cut to their property tax rate in decades. As part of the Dallas's new budget, city manager T.C. Broadnax proposed a property tax cut of 2.75 cents per $100 valuation. If passed, the average Dallas homeowner a $410,000 dollar home would...
Lewisville ISD board talks budget, tax rate for 2022-23
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees will meet to adopt its fiscal year 2022-23 budget Aug. 29. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD school board is expected to vote on a lower tax rate on Aug. 29. The board will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 to discuss...
irvingweekly.com
Irving Council Approves Tax Exemption Raise for Seniors and Disabled Residents
With rising property values impacting residents, the Irving City Council began examining ways it could provide some relief to homeowners. On June 30, the City Council approved increasing the existing over 65/disabled person exemption from $45,000 to $50,000 for Fiscal Year 2022-23. This exemption allows eligible homeowners to exclude a portion of their home’s value from assessment, reducing their tax bill. The exemption increase takes effect for property tax bills to be issued this fall and due in January.
keranews.org
Own a home in Plano? Your tax rate will be lower. But your tax bill will be higher.
Tax appraisals for properties in the area have gone up, which means the taxable value has increased. Bo Baffin, the chief appraiser for Collin County, said the rising home values in Collin County are following a statewide trend. “Over the last couple of years, the residential property values have exploded,...
McKinney officials propose lower tax rate for 2022-23
McKinney City Council established a maximum tax rate Aug. 2. (Courtesy Pexels) Officials with the city of McKinney have set a maximum proposed total property tax rate that would be lower than last year’s rate. McKinney City Council voted Aug. 2 to set the maximum property tax rate for...
Highland Village resident makes easy transition into real estate
For more than two decades, Chandra Linquist helped people breathe easier as a respiratory therapist. It is with that same passion that she now finds people their dream homes. The longtime Highland Village resident changed careers in September 2020 in the midst of the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic while working at Medical City Lewisville.
Applicant withdraws plan for warehouses on FM 407
The applicant who wanted to put two “last-mile” warehouses on FM 407 has withdrawn its plans with the town of Flower Mound and the Matter is now closed, according to a Flower Mound Town Council member. Dalfen representatives said they thought the proposed development would fit in well...
starlocalmedia.com
End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract
In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell business briefs: Federal Reserve of Dallas official speaking at Chamber event
The Coppell Chamber of Commerce will host a “State of the Economy” luncheon at the Coppell Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 8. The event will include speaker Christopher Slijk, an associate economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Growth and Taxes are Issues of Concern in MIdlothian; Not National Issues
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with a presentation of certificates awarded to eight organizations that were instrumental in assisting the city with the April 4, 2022 tornado event. The certificates were presented by Midlothian’s Emergency Manager, Tonya Hunter to American Red Cross, Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints, Crisis Response Ministry, Ellis County Long Term Recovery Committee, Pastor Joseph Barrett of the Central Baptist Church in Italy, Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men and United Way of Ellis County.
Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano focuses on safety, service and quality of life as it develops its community improvement program
As Plano continues finalizing its budget, its community improvement program for the 2022-23 fiscal year is focusing primarily on safety, service and quality of life, according to City Planner Evan Garcia. Plano’s Planning and Zoning Commission heard from four departments, each talking about current and approaching renovation projects to improve...
murphymonitor.com
Grocery store, food truck park approved
The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
starlocalmedia.com
Contractor delays, issues force ribbon cutting for renovated Rheudasil Park to be moved back to August 27
Flower Mound residents will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the newly renovated Rheudasil Park. The ribbon cutting for Rheudasil Park has been postponed and rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 due to "unexpected contractor delays and issues," according to the Town of Flower Mound.
domino
The Thing First-Time Buyers Think Is a Deal Breaker…But This Design-Minded Agent Doesn’t
Cassidy Iwersen always fantasized about becoming a real-estate agent. “I just felt like maybe New York wasn’t the place to start that kind of career,” she says. So when the longtime art director and interior stylist moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2021 (one of the top destinations for people relocating during the pandemic), she decided to take the leap, get her license, and join Compass as a sales agent. “I was gaga over what you could get for $500,000,” she recalls. After living in New York and San Francisco prior to that, this was a good kind of sticker shock.
fox7austin.com
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
starlocalmedia.com
How downtown Plano has changed as it approaches 150 years
Downtown Plano's identity has undergone much evolution over the years. According to Mona Crider, co-owner of La Foofaraw, Downtown Plano is a community that embraces its history while looking to the future.
So Long, Swimply? Palm Springs Says Pool Sharing is Illegal in Residential Neighborhoods
People across the country are trying to go for one last dip in the record-breaking heat this summer — but some are saying “not so fast” to a national pool-sharing program. We reported last week on the gaining popularity of Swimply, a social platform like Airbnb where...
