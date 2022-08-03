ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Bullet Train’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

By Anna Menta
 3 days ago
Brad Pitt may be pushing 60, but he’s not done dodging bullets just yet—or better yet, dodging onto bullet trains in his upcoming movie, Bullet Train.

Bullet Train, coming to theaters this weekend, is a brand new action movie starring Pitt as an American assassin who’s this close to retirement but gets pulled into one last job by his handler (played by Sandra Bullock). The mission? Track down a briefcase that’s headed from Tokyo to Kyoto on a bullet train. As you might have guessed, it’s not exactly a smooth commute for Pitt.

Also starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Bullet Train—which was directed by David Leitch, written by Zak Olkewicz, based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle—promises to be nothing but fun. So how can you watch Bullet Train at home? Read on to find out where to watch Bullet Train and when to expect Bullet Train on streaming.

WHERE TO WATCH THE BRAD PITT MOVIE BULLET TRAIN:

Right now, the only place to watch Bullet Train is in a movie theater when it opens on Friday, August 5. You can find a showing at a movie theater near you via Fandango. After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to purchase Bullet Train on digital platforms like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

WHEN WILL BULLET TRAIN BE STREAMING?

The short answer is: We don’t know. A digital release date for Bullet Train, which is being released by Sony, has not yet been announced, but we can guess that the movie will follow the 45-day theatrical window that has become the new standard in the COVID-19 pandemic. Another Sony Movie, Father Stu, became available to rent for $19.99 on VOD after 45 days in movie theaters. If Bullet Train follows a similar release strategy, you might be able to rent the movie for $19.99 around the last week of September 2022.

It’s also possible you will see Bullet Train on Hulu and Netflix. Read on for more info.

WILL BULLET TRAIN BE STREAMING ON DISNEY+ OR HULU?

Bullet Train may be on Hulu or Disney+ eventually—but you’ll have to wait. Last year, Disney made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Sony titles to Disney’s streamers, Disney+ and Hulu, after the movies are released on Netflix, beginning with Sony’s 2022 release slate. The deal will bring Sony’s titles, such as Bullet Train to Disney platforms for their Pay 2 windows, which should be a little over 18 months after the movie opens in theaters. Therefore, you may see Bullet Train on the Disney-owned streaming platforms around February or March 2024—mostly likely on Hulu, thanks to the movie’s R rating.

WILL BULLET TRAIN BE STREAMING ON HBO MAX?

No. Bullet Train is a Sony movie, not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)

IS BULLET TRAIN ON NETFLIX?

Not right now—but it will be someday. While you won’t see Bullet Train on Netflix before it releases on video-on-demand, last year Sony signed a deal to bring the studio’s 2022 film slate to Netflix during the “Pay 1 window,” which used to be 18 months after the film’s theatrical release, but could be even sooner, given that most theatrical windows have been reduced from 90 days to 45 days during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the Sony movie Uncharted was released on Netflix this week, just five months after it opened in theaters. That means it’s possible you will see Bullet Train on Netflix in late 2022 or early 2023.

If you want to see Bullet Train right away, your best bet is to go to your nearest movie theater. Enjoy!

Hiroyuki Sanada
Sandra Bullock
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Brad Pitt
David Leitch
