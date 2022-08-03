‘The View’ Fans Blast the Show for Welcoming Back Elisabeth Hasselbeck: “So Irresponsible”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck‘s return to The View had fans buzzing on Wednesday. The former co-host, who shared a seat at the Hot Topics table for 10 years before leaving her spot on the show in 2013, returned as a guest on today’s episode, where she was at the center of a heated discussion about abortion, religion and politics.

Hasselbeck’s appearance alone sparked a debate on Twitter, where the bulk of The View audience balked at her return to the show before she even opened her mouth. And when she did begin to weigh in, her comments made viewers simmer with anger.

“Two minutes in I remember why I was so relieved when Elisabeth Hasselbeck left #TheView,” one wrote.

Another added, “If #TheView feels like hiring these types of conservatives is good for the shows’s credibility…..Btch please. All this creates is drama and toxicity. This is a morning show and we should be able to have intelligent deep and also light hearted FACTUAL discussions!”

Others took issue with Hasselbeck’s religious takes, including her insistence that abortion is wrong under the tenants of Christianity.

“I strongly strongly dislike phony, know-it-all, selective self-righteous holy-trollers like @ehasselbeck,” one wrote. “She’s so annoying. Keep YOUR GOD and nose out of MY bedroom, medical/exam room and my house.”

Another claimed that Hasselbeck was preaching at the co-hosts, writing, “Christians like her push people away from Christ. #TheView #TheViewABC.”

Despite the widespread distaste for Hasselbeck, some viewers were more supportive of her return to the panel. Some asked for her to earn a permanent spot on The View again, which has reportedly been given to Alyssa Farah Griffin, but will be officially announced tomorrow.

“Whether or not you agree with her, Elisabeth is the spark that this table has needed, and the fact that we’re gonna be stuck with A*yssa and her watered-down conservative views is going to be such a detriment to this show #theview,” one viewer tweeted.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.