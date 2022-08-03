Cali store owner who shot would-be robber speaks out: 'I did a lot of hunting as a kid'

Read on fox28media.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022Don SimkovichMonrovia, CA
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Related
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
Pregnant Mom of 3 Is Stabbed to Death, Police Say She Was 'Targeted' by 2 Acquaintances
Two people have been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old mother-of-three who was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child. Early Wednesday morning, police on patrol in LaGrange happened upon the body of Breanna Burgess. A news release from the department notes Burgess had been...
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
Two people found dead after three kids hiding in home made terrified 911 call when gunman opened fire in their house
THREE children were saved from a home where two people were killed after they made chilling 911 calls to police. SWAT teams scrambled to find murder suspect Javier Acevedo, 49, after receiving calls from juveniles who said they were hiding from a gunman inside the house. The first call was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
FOXBusiness
Taco Bell surveillance footage shows moment manager allegedly poured boiling water on customers
Two Taco Bell customers are suing the company after a store manager allegedly poured boiling water on them, and now their attorneys have shared video evidence supporting their case. Surveillance footage from the Dallas, Texas, fast food spot shows multiple angles of the alleged incident, said to have taken place...
‘You Don’t Want Me to Go in My Purse’: Suspect Allegedly Shot and Killed Another Woman in Uber After Night of Partying
A suspect shot and killed another woman early Saturday morning after partying, according to cops in Miami, Florida. Natalia Harrell, 24, is locked up at a local jail for murder in the second degree with a weapon, records show. Her partially redacted arrest affidavit identifies the victim as Gladys Yvette Borcela, 28.
Three kids, aged 5 to 17, shot dead ‘by brother who then gunned down his parents’ in hostage bloodbath
A FAMILY of five, including three kids, have been shot dead in a "hostage situation" in France. A 22-year-old man was reportedly shot dead in the village of Douvres in the foothills of the Alps after he allegedly killed five members of his family he had been holding hostage since Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
A Florida mom was allegedly shot to death in the backseat of an Uber by another passenger following a heated argument, authorities say. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WPLG-TV, 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela was allegedly fatally shot by 24-year-old Natalia Harrell in Miami on Saturday. Harrell and Borcela...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California police fatally shot 23-year-old Black man as he ran away, video shows
Footage shows victim fleeing after police arrived in unmarked car and drew their guns
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’
A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted an old white Dillard’s department store employee after the worker called him and his 10-year-old son “f—ing n——.”. In a video that has garnered almost three million views, the Black dad identified as Muhammad Karim, says he...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Man Killed by Snakebite Hours After Funeral of Brother Killed by Snakebite
Another family member was also a victim of a snakebite and police have said he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Shocking moment thief tries to SNATCH $6,000 French bulldog from its owner as she entered Manhattan office building revolving door in broad daylight attack
This is the horrifying moment a thief tried to snatch a New York woman's French bulldog from her when they entered a revolving door of an office building in Manhattan's Financial District. Surveillance footage, from June 21, shows the dog owner entering 61 Broadway, in New York City, with her...
Comments / 0