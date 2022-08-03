ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Prey review: "The best post-Arnie Predator movie"

By Kevin Harley
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Babpq_0h3LWipr00

If director Dan Trachtenberg offered a canny twist on what follow-ups can be with 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane , he does it again with his Predator -series entry, Prey. Rejecting any temptation to go bigger and brawnier, or to simply indulge nostalgia, Prey is a more lateral beast than most IP variants; a (green) blood relative, not an expansion pack.

Relocating the saga, it strips the core Predator concept down and rebuilds it in fierce, full-bodied survivalist shapes. And then – crucially - has shit-tons of fun finding ways to notch up a skull count.

Amber Midthunder anchors its appeal as young Comanche woman Naru. The year: 1719. The place: the Northern Great Plains. While Naru wants to hunt as part of a rite of passage, warrior Taabe (Dakota Beavers) says she’s not ready. But despite her young age and inexperience, she is a good tracker. She knows her territory. When she finds a skinned snake and a huge footprint, she knows no bear did that. And when the air shimmers as she tussles with a lion, Naru knows a new danger beckons.

Building environment and character carefully, Prey gives us a believable lead in a setting you can feel. While 10 Cloverfield Lane made one-set cinema compelling, Trachtenberg here takes full advantage of a broader landscape, navigating between sprawling overhead shots and rugged close-ups to evoke its deadly beauty. And it is deadly, as swamp sequences and close encounters of the ursine kind prove.

In this context, the Yautja (Dane DiLiegro) swiftly asserts its alpha status. Teasing audiences with stylish glimpses of the mandibled monster resembling some high-plains demon, Trachtenberg ratchets up the gore and suspense meticulously before unleashing the creature’s full skill-set.

A mid-film massacre not only links Prey to Predator 2 (and to the comic 1718); it also revels in the indecently thrilling spectacle of the Yautja at work to wickedly inventive effect. And Midthunder (TV’s Legion) proves a more than worthy adversary. Scared but determined, capable yet stretched, she emerges as the Predator saga’s most likable lead yet.

By the time the end tussle arrives, with Sarah Schachner’s terrific score roaring, you wholly root for Naru as her resourcefulness resolves clues subtly seeded throughout the film. For his part, Trachtenberg has resolved how to give the Yautja its due. Best post-Arnie Predator variant? Undoubtedly. Best Predator movie per se? Tough call, but trust this: Prey gets the job done.

Prey is available on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK from August 5. For more, check out the best horror movies of all time.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Fans Think Charlize Theron Looks 'Unrecognizable' In The Poster For Her Upcoming Film, 'The School For Good And Evil'

Charlize Theron is rocking curly red tresses in her upcoming project, and her latest Instagram post made some fans do a double take! The Oscar winner, 46, uploaded a photo of The School For Good And Evil official film poster, in which she can be seen in the far left corner with red, poofy hair, and donning a grey pea coat, a white collared shirt and a black tie underneath.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)

The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Midthunder
Person
Dan Trachtenberg
wegotthiscovered.com

An awesome action comedy that never deserved to flop undergoes a well-earned reappraisal

The career of Shane Black makes for fascinating reading, in that he’s responsible for establishing many of the standard tropes and trappings that have influenced the action comedy genre for decades, despite his track record for box office success as either a writer or director remaining frustratingly inconsistent, with The Nice Guys perhaps the most glaring example.
MOVIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Outsider.com

Nicole Kidman Resigns AMC Deal After Viral Ad

For more than a year, pandemic restrictions prohibited people around the world from enjoying some of their favorite pastimes, such as having a drink with friends or visiting the theater for the newest movie. And even after restrictions began to ease, many remained hesitant to return to normal life. In...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Predator#Predator 2#Ip
extratv

Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy

Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
AOL Corp

88-year-old exotic dancer promises 'more clothes' will come off if she advances on 'AGT'

The America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions finally wrapped Tuesday, and as the episode cliff-hangingly concluded, the judges were still struggling to whittle this year’s 138 successful auditioners down to the supersized 55 acts — compared to previous seasons' 36— that will compete for a Las Vegas residency and $1 million prize. Fifty-four of those contestants were announced later in the evening (scroll for the full list), while a remaining 55th spot will go to one of four wildcards that are currently up for public vote on the show’s social media platforms and official website.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Joker 2 Will Take Place in Iconic DC Location

Joker 2 is flying over the cuckoo's nest and into Arkham Asylum, among the most iconic locations in the Batman universe. Director Todd Phillips' Joker sequel titled Joker: Folie à Deux reportedly takes place inside the psychiatric hospital for Gotham City's criminally insane, which houses most of the Dark Knight's notorious rogue's gallery in the DC Comics. The sequel, set to begin production later this year and release in theaters in October 2024, roughly translates its subtitle to "shared psychosis," hinting at a bad romance between criminal clown Arthur Fleck and Arkham psychiatrist Harley Quinn.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

How to watch Lightyear online - stream the new Pixar movie for less

The latest movie has just dropped onto streaming, so here's how to watch Lightyear online for as little as possible. Even though the latest Pixar movie only came out in theaters a few weeks ago, you can watch Lightyear online right now. All you need to see it is a membership to the Disney Plus streaming service (opens in new tab) - subscribers can stream Lightyear at no extra charge.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy