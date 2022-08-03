Read on thehockeywriters.com
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jonathan Huberdeau signed an eight-year extension with the Calgary Flames. Was this a good deal or way too large a contract for a soon-to-be 30-year-old?. Also, could the Boston Bruins be thinking about bringing back Milan Lucic? There is an update on the potential...
The Hockey Writers
How Bruins’ Nick Foligno Can Have a Bounceback Season
Nick Foligno had a 2021-22 season to forget. He battled injuries, produced career lows in most statistical categories, and seemed a step behind for much of the year. Many speculated this offseason would be the perfect opportunity for management to buy out Foligno to remove his cap hit from the fourth line or put him in the press box as a healthy scratch. The Boston Bruins decided against this approach, holding onto him, and penciling him into their plans for the upcoming year. Knowing he isn’t going anywhere, is there any hope for a productive season? Yes, there is a chance. Here is how:
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23
In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Sign Free Agent Sonny Milano
Although NHL Free Agency opened on July 11, there are still notable names that are still unsigned, such as Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche) and Phil Kessel (Arizona Coyotes). Contending teams may look to add extra insurance players when there are still big players available. The Chicago Blackhawks don’t fit that description, but they could still take advantage of depth players. The one name that sticks out as someone that could be a good fit is former Anaheim Duck forward Sonny Milano.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 potential landing places for unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri
There’s a lot of money for free agents who just won the Stanley Cup. There’s even more money for unrestricted
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Prospects Who Must Have an Impact in 3 Years
It’s no secret that the Boston Bruins are not blessed with a deep prospect pool. Peter Baracchini of The Hockey Writers ranked their pool 26th in his January rankings. In terms of looking towards the future and the thought of a rebuild, that’s not a promising look for the Black and Gold.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Dream Team of Current & Former Active Players
Ever wonder what a lineup of your favourite team would look like if they didn’t trade away that young talent too soon or were able to bring back that top-end player that left in free agency? Well, look no further because this series is designed to analyze all the former and current active players that have played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and form the best lineup from that list. It will look at where the players are right now in their careers and show what a dream team of all the best players to come through the organization would look like today. This is, of course, not taking into account the salaries of the players, so think of it as ‘Be a GM’ mode in a video game where the salary cap is turned off. Enjoy.
Yardbarker
Kyle Dubas: One of the Best Maple Leafs’ GMs Over Past 50 Years
Until 1967, the Toronto Maple Leafs were regarded as one of the powerhouse teams in NHL. The 1967 season concluded with the Maple Leafs defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup. That was the team’s 13th Stanley Cup. The only team to win more was their archrival Canadiens, who had won 14 at that time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Ritchie, Vesey, Knies, Hirvonen & Niemela
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look back at two former Maple Leafs players. First, I’ll catch up with Nick Ritchie who’s looking forward to his season with the Arizona Coyotes. Second, I’ll take a look at what happened to Jimmy Vesey.
The Hockey Writers
3 Free Agent Defensemen Worth Taking a Flier On
Heading into free agency, there were several big names on the move, including (and still include) players like Johnny Gaudreau, Nazem Kadri, Claude Giroux, David Perron, Ondrej Palat and Darcy Kuemper. While they are all great players, not a single one of them is a defenseman. The market boasted many...
The Hockey Writers
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Sonny Milano
Though most of his recognition around the league came as a result of being the recipient of Trevor Zegras’ highlight-reel assist, Sonny Milano had a reasonably solid 2021-22 season with the Anaheim Ducks. The 2014 first-round selection seemed to finally break through at the NHL level, recording 14 goals and 34 points in 66 outings. Despite this, the Ducks chose not to qualify him, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
How Rich Clune cemented his legacy in the Maple Leafs organization
When Rich Clune returned home to join the Maple Leafs organization, I’m not sure he’d understand the footprint he’d leave behind seven years later. 15 seasons, eight professional teams, 624 AHL games, 143 in the NHL — the 35-year-old is entering retirement with a legacy that’s going to be remembered forever.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Conor Timmins
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at defenseman Conor Timmins. After being acquired during the previous offseason from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper along with two draft picks, the Canadian suited up for only six games with the Coyotes this past season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens With Something to Prove in 2022-23
The 2022-23 campaign won’t be so much about wins and losses for the Montreal Canadiens. The focus will instead be on progress, continuing to build a strong team culture and the development of the team’s young prospects. Even though the Habs aren’t going to contend for the Stanley...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s 4 Worst Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
When you look through the Tampa Bay Lightning’s contract list heading into the 2022-23 season, it can be difficult to find an objectively bad deal that is acting as an anchor to the franchise. Over the last few years, the team has done a remarkable job at signing their own developed talent to below-market value deals and trading out players who may be making more than they can bring to the ice each night.
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Kraken: Center Cameron Hughes
The Seattle Kraken continued building up their center depth by signing Cameron Hughes to a two-year, $1.525 million contract. 2021-22 Team: Providence Bruins (AHL) 2021-22 Season: Hughes led the Bruins in assists and scoring, tallying 31 assists and 45 points, respectively, in 59 games. He didn’t play in the team’s two postseason games, and finished the regular season with a minus-7 rating.
The Hockey Writers
3 Capitals Who Must Step Up in 2022-23
It would be a disaster for the Washington Capitals to miss the playoffs this season. They will be expected to figure in the postseason for as long as Alex Ovechkin is capable of scoring at an elite rate, forcing the franchise to recommit to a core that has suffered Round One exists every year since lifting the Stanley Cup in 2017-18.
The Hockey Writers
Devils & Bratt Bet on Prove-It Deal for 2022-23
At the 11th hour and then some, the New Jersey Devils announced yesterday morning they had re-signed restricted free agent Jesper Bratt to a one-year contract worth $5.45 million. He’s coming off a season where he totaled 73 points in 76 games and will be a restricted free agent next summer before becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2024.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move
The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
Comments / 0