AEW: Fight Forever devs tease announcement trailer, leak it moments later

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
Newly announced publisher THQ Nordic released a brief teaser trailer for AEW: Fight Forever , promising a more substantial reveal video coming next week - then that reveal video leaked mere moments later.

The official AEW: Fight Forever trailer released today confirms that the game is on the way to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. It opens with a quick reference to the old THQ logo from when the original company to bear that name published WWE games.

The teaser trailer ends with a bit of splash art featuring photos of roster members CM Punk, Chris Jericho, John Moxley, Kenny Omega, Britt Baker, and Jade Cargill, and promises gameplay footage at the THQ Nordic Showcase scheduled to broadcast on August 12 .

Store pages went live alongside the teaser trailer, and it seems the full reveal video was briefly up on the Xbox store well ahead of its official August 12 release. Captured by bucksxedits on Twitter , the trailer has a few live-action goofs with Tony Schiavone and Britt Baker, before going on to reveal in-game weapons like garbage cans, baseball bats, steel chairs, and fire extinguishers.

The video also briefly teases career mode, as well as four-player Mario Party-style minigames with rhythm challenges, baseball competitions, and coin collecting.

Neither trailer offers a release date.

AEW has been teasing a video game since the promotion started, and the Fight Forever title was revealed earlier this year. Rumors have suggested that the game could launch as soon as September, but those reports were never substantiated.

You can still step into the ring - or the street, or wherever else - with the best fighting games .

