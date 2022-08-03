Know Which Cooler Is Best For A New Jersey Beach Day? You May Be Wrong

Jewel had a speed bump on her latest tour. The singer shared on TikTok that her tour bus caught fire while it sat in a hotel parking lot, People magazine reported. “We had a full bus fire. Nobody was hurt. It happened on an off-day,” Jewel said on social media. She added that firefighters came and put it out and they were able to save a vintage guitar and amp.

