ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Austin Hooper talks versatility, helping Chigoziem Okonkwo

By Ryan Sikes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoDXB_0h3LVkZ600

While Treylon Burks and Roger McCreary have dominated the headlines thus far in training camp, Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper has kind of flown under the radar.

That’s not to say he hasn’t stood out in team drills or one-on-ones, but the 27-year-old is generally a quieter guy by nature.

After spending the first six years in the league split between the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns, Hooper signed a one-year deal in the offseason to come to Nashville.

His usage in Atlanta and Cleveland couldn’t have been more different.

With the Falcons, Hooper was a top target for quarterback Matt Ryan and notched a career-best 787 receiving yards in 2019, third-most on the roster. In Cleveland, he was utilized more in blocking situations, averaging just under 400 yards between the two years with the Browns.

Coming into the Titans’ organization, he figures to have a prominent role as both a blocker and pass-catcher. According to Hooper, he’s comfortable with whatever the team needs him to do.

“Fifty percent of my snaps in Atlanta, I was a slot receiver. And then, I was top five in the league in terms of hand in the ground when I was in Cleveland, so I’ve proven I can do whatever is asked of me,” he said, via AtoZ Sports Nashville. “If it’s pass-protection, gap schemes, zone, if you want me to be a slot guy, so my job is just to be a tight end and kind of earn my role earn to the best of my ability and be a good teammate.”

Tennessee didn’t get as much production as they would have liked from their tight end position last year. Anthony Firkser put together a solid offseason and training camp, but he tallied just 291 receiving yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.

Along with rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo, the Titans seem well-positioned to turn tight end from a weakness into a strength this year. Speaking of Chig, Okonkwo has been among the biggest standouts of the entire offseason.

Likely to serve as a backup to Hooper, Okonkwo can still carve out a role in a Titans offense that desperately needs impact pass-catchers. Hooper has taken Okonkwo under his wing, a job he’s taken in stride.

“I like him. He’s funny, he’s young, and he’s got energy. He has a willingness to work hard, and I really respect that about him,” Hooper said of the young tight end. “Another thing, he doesn’t have an ego. A lot of young guys come in from time to time and think they have it solved. It’s been fun to work with him, really athletic, really hungry young player. Not lost on me, part of my role is to help him to the best of my ability, and that’s something that I embrace.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on wearing Guardian Caps: 'I think they're silly'

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t a fan of wearing the NFL’s new “Guardian Caps.”. The NFL competition committee mandated the use of these new “Guardian Caps” during practice for offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends throughout training camp. This new safety measure is said to help fight against concussions during the point of the year when they most frequently occur.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson will play in one of the most important games of September

The 2021 season was not up to the Clemson football standard as the team missed the college football playoff for the first time since the playoff began back in 2014. Despite their struggles, the Tigers found a way to come together and produce yet another double-digit win season under head coach Dabo Swinney. As Clemson may have been weaker last season, the rest of the ACC thrived, with multiple programs having what many would consider “breakout” seasons. Looking at the Tigers heading into the 2022 season, the team looks as if it could take the leap back to the playoffs and possibly...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Anthony Firkser
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Saquon Barkley excited to run behind 'freak' Evan Neal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who aims to bounce-back after two injury-plagued seasons, has looked solid this summer. Explosive, even. In fact, one could argue that Barkley has turned back the clock. He resembles the player who won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year more than the player who struggled to gain any traction over the previous two seasons.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Atoz Sports Nashville
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU vs Florida State: TV commentators announced for Tigers' opener

LSU and Florida State kicking off in New Orleans is exactly one month away, and those who are planning to watch on television now know who will be calling the game. ESPN announced that Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy will be in the booth while Katie George handles the sideline reporting. Tessitore is one of ESPN’s primetime announcers and with LSU in the Sunday slot, it’s no surprise to see a big-time crew get the assignment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sporting News predicts Alabama record, opponent in SEC championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide have their focus set on a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban this season. The Crimson Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and all-world defensive talent, Will Anderson, which alone makes them immediate contenders. However, after an offseason of working the transfer portal, Saban has one of the most well-rounded teams he’s had in Tuscaloosa thus far.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy