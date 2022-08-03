Steve may be banned from all tournaments in Uruguay, Smash community reacts

Read on dotesports.com
OpTic secure winners finals at HCS NA Super with a decisive sweep over Cloud9
Unwavering in the face of a long-term rival at this weekend’s online Halo Super, OpTic Gaming made its intentions clear in the winners semi-finals matchup against back-to-back tournament winners Cloud9. The OpTic roster was firing on all cylinders as they sent C9 to the losers bracket in a dominant 3-0 sweep and secured the top three at the tournament.
G2 thwart Nilah’s professional League debut with victory over Excel in 2022 LEC Summer Split
Nearly all of the teams in the LEC remain in playoff contention with how competitive the 2022 Summer Split has been over the past six weeks. Heading into week seven, League of Legends teams at the bottom know what lies at stake, but it’s the teams in the middle that face the most uncertainty with how close the standings are.
DRX draw closer to LCK playoffs after crucial win against NS RedForce
Today’s League of Legends series was a crucial one for DRX. With two wins needed to qualify for the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs, it was a must-win series for the team. Although NS RedForce are out of the playoff race, they put up a strong fight. But Zeka’s Sylas became one of the keystones that helped DRX seal the series in their favor 2-1.
‘I felt absolute freedom’: Resolut1on praises Puppey’s Dota captaincy after joining Team Secret
Dota 2 star Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok is already vibing with how Clement “Puppey” Ivanov’s leadership style after he joined Team Secret on Aug. 3, replacing Daryl “iceiceice” Koh in the offlane position. The legendary captain has developed a reputation for being an autocratic...
JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge
Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
