Read on www.nbcsports.com
Related
Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
Raiders’ star Josh Jacobs might not be part of Las Vegas’ future after Hall of Fame Game usage
The good news about the annual Hall of Fame Game is that it marks the official return of football. The bad news is, well, as an exhibition, it’s not exactly the highest form of the game. Starters or any noteworthy players expected to play a significant role in the...
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
RELATED PEOPLE
The NFL wasn’t satisfied with Deshaun Watson’s suspension, so they did this
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was told on Aug. 1 that he will serve a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct. The NFL and NFLPA had three days to appeal disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s decision, but the NFLPA said...
RUMOR: The 1 team NFL doesn’t want Browns QB Deshaun Watson to face amid suspension appeal
If recent reports are to be considered, it appears the NFL has some hidden motivation in pushing a lengthier suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As reported earlier, the NFL has already filed an appeal on the ruling that handed Watson a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. The league allegedly wants the Browns QB to be suspended indefinitely, though there have also been talks about Watson potentially getting a 12-game suspension instead.
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It's not going well for former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky at Steelers training camp
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is competing for the starting quarterback job with the Steelers. While Trubisky has been getting all of the first-team reps, it’s not going so well for the former second-overall pick. According to The Athletic‘s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky “really hasn’t been sharp” as he gets...
Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday
The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charles Harris: Aidan Hutchinson Isn’t a Rookie
Charles Harris is hoping to build off of his career season in 2021.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cam Jurgens Standing Out in a Big Way
Drafted between two Georgia standouts and considered a luxury pick with Jason Kelce still around, the Nebraska rookie has been the biggest standout on offense so far in camp
NBC Sports
Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones
When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
Carolina Panthers reveal starting QB decision date for 2022
The Carolina Panthers are one of three teams holding a quarterback competition to determine their starter in 2022. It’s clear
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down with Titans, but claims there's 'no bad blood'
New Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is a rich man -- signing a four-year, $100 million deal with Philly after being traded from the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown's departure from the Titans was a dramatic one, as the franchise had no plans to deal the star receiver, but things went awry in contract negotiations.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady excused from Friday practice
When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter.
NBC Sports
Willie Snead working out with 49ers
The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
Comments / 0