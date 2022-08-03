ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The 1 team NFL doesn't want Browns QB Deshaun Watson to face amid suspension appeal

If recent reports are to be considered, it appears the NFL has some hidden motivation in pushing a lengthier suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As reported earlier, the NFL has already filed an appeal on the ruling that handed Watson a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. The league allegedly wants the Browns QB to be suspended indefinitely, though there have also been talks about Watson potentially getting a 12-game suspension instead.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Eagles#American Football#Roob S Observations
The Spun

Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford's elbow injury gets 'bad' update

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones

When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
DEL MAR, CA
CBS Sports

Eagles' A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down with Titans, but claims there's 'no bad blood'

New Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is a rich man -- signing a four-year, $100 million deal with Philly after being traded from the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown's departure from the Titans was a dramatic one, as the franchise had no plans to deal the star receiver, but things went awry in contract negotiations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady excused from Friday practice

When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Willie Snead working out with 49ers

The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
NFL

