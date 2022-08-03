Read on www.idahostatejournal.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a garbage man who goes above and beyond for his customers
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received a few emails about a man named Austin who collects garbage for Dump It. One of...
Essential Elements: The jewel in the town
Edson Fichter Nature Area is a gem in this Gem State and in Pocatello and Chubbuck. Found a little south of town, just off the Bannock Highway, in between Riverside and Juniper Hills golf courses, the Edson Fichter Nature Area (EFNA) is both firmly located within city limits and provides abundant environmental, wildlife and outdoor opportunities. What makes it essential? Keep reading.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago
RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Little appoints wife of deceased eastern Idaho lawmaker to Senate seat
POCATELLO — Governor Brad Little announced Friday the appointment of Eva Nye to the District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Senator Mark Nye. A Pocatello resident, Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served the community for 14 years. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes acting as a substitute legislator for District 29 Representatives Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and the League of Women Voters.
Demolition derby set for Saturday at Bannock County Fair
A demolition derby is set for Saturday at the Bannock County Fair in Downey. The event is being hosted by 208 Demolition Derby, which hosts derby events throughout Idaho. It will be in the main arena at the Downey fairgrounds starting at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Eddy Card and his wife, Cassie, started the Blackfoot-based 208 Demolition...
Four Idaho Falls firefighters sent to Nevada to help wildland fires
IDAHO FALLS — Four local firefighters are in Nevada helping fight wildland fires as the state has struggled with hot and dry conditions. Mark Pitcher, a captain with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, and three others from the department left Idaho Falls last week with a fire engine to spend two weeks in Nevada.
Idaho family begs for answers as teen's painful hiccups have not stopped for over 8 months
IDAHO FALLS — Abigail Harris just wants to know what's wrong. Every day, for over eight months, the 18-year-old has been in pain and nobody has answers. It all started the day after Thanksgiving when Abigail got hiccups that would not stop. Her mom, Angela Harris, posted about it on Facebook five days later.
Local teen performs stunning tricks on galloping glittered horses
Dozens of teens participate in the War Bonnet Roundup rodeo every year but only one hangs off a glitter covered horse head first in a magenta and teal patterned leotard. Brooklyn Voigt, a 16 year old from Shelley, trick rides for rodeo audiences.
Big changes at Holt Arena
On the corner of Memorial Drive and Stacy Dragila Way, there is a large, illuminated sign proclaiming, “Holt Arena, Home of the Bengals.” Attached to the base of the sign is a plaque that reads, “Milton ‘Dubby’ Holt. An athlete, coach and administrator at Idaho State University for 34 years, Dubby is synonymous with ISU athletics. In 1970, his dream of the first domed football stadium on a college campus was born, forever changing the face of ISU and Pocatello.”
Gov. Little appoints Eva Nye to fill her late husband's Senate seat
Eva Nye has been appointed to fill Idaho’s Legislative District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Sen. Mark Nye, Gov. Brad Little announced in a Friday press release. A Pocatello resident, Eva Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served for 14 years. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes stepping in as a substitute legislator for District 29 Reps. Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Eva Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and...
An open letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray
So how should a father, a Muslim American immigrant, a person of color respond to his city councilman with clearly racist views. A father who has raised three kids in the beautiful state of Idaho and focused all his energy over the last 19 years of living in Pocatello towards building bridges and inculcating a sense of kindness, inclusion and love of diversity in his kids shall respond. And as these kids leave their nest in Idaho, the only message he gave them was there...
New bike, walking path in the works in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls is looking to expand its bike and walking trails with a path along Meppen Canal from the Idaho Canal to Hitt Road. The trail is part of the city’s “Connecting our Communities” plan, which aims to connect the communities of Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona and Ucon with a network of bike and pedestrian trails. Multiple studies were conducted when the plan was proposed in 2013 and members of the community were given a chance to weigh-in.
Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?
You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
ETHNOCENTRIC BLINDNESS
The Mayor’s decision to add a new "reiterated" resolution to the Thursday 08/04/22 City Council agenda, co-mingling two separate actions into one resolution illustrates that the recent events within our city council have little basis in genuine concern for Pocatello’s minority citizens nor is there a willingness to allow citizens to express their opinions at this meeting on the “controversy” since the inclusion of the censure into the agenda (should have) prohibited any public comment on the matter.
City weighing options for condemned water slide at Ross Park
POCATELLO — After three seasons of the water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex sitting dormant for safety concerns, the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is still working on a plan to fund its replacement. The water slide at Ross Park was condemned in 2020 for safety issues with its worn wooden steps. John Banks, Pocatello parks and recreation director, said since then the city has been actively working to replace the structure. ...
Gov. Little's 'Leading Idaho' funds used for badly needed runway improvement at Malad City Airport
Idaho Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” funding initiative paved the way recently for badly needed runway improvements at the Malad City Airport. Leading Idaho funding supplied 100 percent of project costs, to the tune of $1.6 million. The project began in September 2021 and finished in late July. It was managed by local airport officials and Idaho’s Division of Aeronautics. The airfield at Malad City is one of 48 community...
New Mexican restaurant to open in Pocatello, soft opening set for this weekend
POCATELLO — A new Mexican restaurant called Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana will soon open in Pocatello at the former Uncle Jim’s location. Brandon DesFosses, investor and partner of the restaurant, explained it will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options, which will include different types of burritos and fajitas. Breakfast items include chorizos, fajita omelets and breakfast burritos. ...
First-ever K-9 officer joins American Falls police force
The American Falls Police Department recently added its first-ever canine officer to the force, and the dog has already helped get some illegal drugs off the streets. K-9 officer Havok joined AFPD in April to work with his handler Sgt. Engle, who has been with the police department for more than a decade. Havok is trained in drug detection and has located drugs on several occasions since joining the force, including during a recent response where he sniffed out 3.5 pounds of marijuana. ...
