ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wemo Announces New Smart Dimmer With Thread

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhKFq_0h3LUZlm00

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

Wemo, the award-winning home automation and IoT brand from Belkin International, today announces the new Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread, enabling users to control their lights from anywhere through the Home app, Wemo Stage, or by asking Siri.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005012/en/

Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread works exclusively with HomeKit (Photo: Business Wire)

technology is the latest and most advanced connection available for smart accessories, offering a separate mesh network for connected devices. Working exclusively with HomeKit, the Wemo Smart Dimmer is Thread certified and built on the latest and greatest technology to allow a faster and more reliable connection. Users can dim or turn lights on and off from anywhere through iPhone, iPad, Wemo Stage, or by asking Siri, and set schedules in the Home app for even more flexibility. By linking the Smart Dimmer to other HomeKit devices including the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell, users can also activate lights when motion is detected.

Key features:

  • Works with neutral or no neutral wiring, offering a universal solution for homes old or new
  • Supports Thread and Bluetooth
  • Provides easy setup with NFC — tap iPhone to the Smart Dimmer and follow the prompts to start controlling in seconds
  • Built with flicker-free technology
  • Works exclusively with Apple HomeKit
  • Replaces single-pole switches only; not compatible with 3-way switches

The Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread expands the company’s growing suite of smart home accessories that offer HomeKit integration, eliminating the need for the Wemo app. The new Smart Dimmer joins the Wemo Stage and Wemo Smart Plug in the company’s Thread-enabled product collection.

Imagery and availability

The Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread is available to order today for $59.99 USD at Belkin.com, and coming soon to Amazon.com.

Imagery can be found here.

About Wemo

Wemo is the award-winning home automation and IoT brand from Belkin International. Through the integration of modern technology and ease of use, Wemo users can control their lights and smart home devices from anywhere with Apple HomeKit. The company is based in Southern California and its products can be found in leading retailers across North America, Europe and Asia. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005012/en/

CONTACT: Jen Wei

VP of Global Communications and Corporate Development

Comms@belkin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS ONLINE RETAIL HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ELECTRONIC COMMERCE IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RETAIL HOME GOODS

SOURCE: Belkin International

PUB: 08/03/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 08/03/2022 12:02 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon gives Alexa a new name

Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”.  Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Move Your Amazon Echo Now if It's Sitting Here

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Amazon Echo speaker can assist you with many tasks, from setting up your preferred music streaming service to updating your Alexa settings without using the Alexa app. What it doesn't do is tell you the safest area in your home to place your smart speakers and smart displays. You're probably wondering if the location really matters as long as you can give Alexa a command from most areas of your house. The answer is yes.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Roomba Maker iRobot Is Joining the Amazon Family, with Big Implications for the Future of Home Robots

Click here to read the full article. You didn’t think Amazon couldn’t get any bigger than it already is now, right? Well, the online retail giant is expanding its reach with news today that it will be acquiring robot vacuum maker iRobot, the company that makes Roomba vacuums. This acquisition will give Amazon the lion’s share of the lucrative robot vacuum market space. Already, the term “Roomba” is used as a stand-in for all robot vacuums. This strategy of acquiring established companies isn’t new for Amazon. Ring, Eero, and Blink are some of Amazon’s most popular subsidiaries, and the company’s gravitational...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Digital Trends

The best outdoor TV antennas for 2022

Thinking of cutting the cord? Tired of paying for cable channels that you never watch? If your household is all about network news, local sports, and the shows broadcast on your local affiliate stations, a TV antenna is an excellent way to supplement the lack of broadcast TV stations that streaming services don't provide, giving you access to free, over-the-air broadcasts.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Use Your Amazon Echo Away From Home

Some of us are so used to having an Amazon Echo around that the prospect of being without it for a few weeks on vacation brings up visions of a difficult trip. Taking your Echo on vacation can seem daunting at first. But we’ll give you the precise steps you need to set up and start using your Echo like you would at home.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

9 Things You Didn’t Knows Amazon Alexa Could Do for You

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Alexa is a wonderful service, allowing you to use voice commands for various daily functions, including asking about the weather or setting a timer. But it’s also so much more. If you’re willing to invest in Amazon’s product ecosystem, then the best Alexa devices really can do wonders for your home. But you may not know about some of these features; don’t worry, to help, we compiled a list of nine key things you didn’t know Amazon Alexa can do that will make your life even easier. Just call it a public...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to change Alexa’s name to Ziggy on an Amazon Echo

Go to the devices menu and select the Echo device you want to change the wake word of. Open the device's settings and look for Wake Word under the General settings. While Amazon's smart speakers are officially called Echo devices, most of us likely know them by their most commonly used wake word: Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Products#Smart Home Devices#Smart Home Technology#Iot#Belkin International#Homekit Lrb Photo#Nfc
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today

If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

How to save battery life on your Android phone

Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Simplemost

How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging

The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Amazon Echo Show: 13 incredible tips and tricks

The Echo Show line of smart displays is full of features that make Amazon's smart display a good buy, but there are plenty more ways to integrate them into your daily routine. While it's common knowledge that the Echo Show is great for video chatting with your friends and family, you didn't buy it just for the once-in-a-blue-moon video call with your mother. There are plenty of ways you could be using your Echo Show more effectively, and we've collected some of the best ones right here.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Shoppers say this 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV has 'astounding' sound — and it's down to $430

The weather's hot, the sun's blazing, and school's out. When it comes to our shopping lives, well, Memorial Day, July 4th and Prime Day are well past us, so impressive deals are a little hard to come by. But we've foraged around and found a beauty for those of you looking to up your home-entertainment game: This Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is now just $430 at Amazon with an on-page coupon, down from its usual $600.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review

First-party devices from the likes of Google and Amazon usually get all the attention when it comes to smart speakers and smart displays. But plenty of other companies make great smart displays too — and Lenovo has been making them for years now. The latest iteration of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential swaps out Google Assistant for Alexa, but keeps the low price and many of the smart features.
ELECTRONICS
insideevs.com

Lectric's New E-Bike Battery Claims Up To 45% More Range

As technology advances, electric bikes have become faster, lighter, and more capable than ever before. While e-bike speeds have, for the most part, been capped at around 28 miles per hour, per rules and regulations, manufacturers have been working hard to increase range, enabling cyclists to go further, explore more, and depend on their products as reliable, daily commuters. Such is the case with Lectric and its new battery upgrade.
BICYCLES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy