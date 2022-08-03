Wemo Announces New Smart Dimmer With Thread

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

Wemo, the award-winning home automation and IoT brand from Belkin International, today announces the new Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread, enabling users to control their lights from anywhere through the Home app, Wemo Stage, or by asking Siri.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005012/en/

Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread works exclusively with HomeKit (Photo: Business Wire)

technology is the latest and most advanced connection available for smart accessories, offering a separate mesh network for connected devices. Working exclusively with HomeKit, the Wemo Smart Dimmer is Thread certified and built on the latest and greatest technology to allow a faster and more reliable connection. Users can dim or turn lights on and off from anywhere through iPhone, iPad, Wemo Stage, or by asking Siri, and set schedules in the Home app for even more flexibility. By linking the Smart Dimmer to other HomeKit devices including the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell, users can also activate lights when motion is detected.

Key features:

Works with neutral or no neutral wiring, offering a universal solution for homes old or new

Supports Thread and Bluetooth

Provides easy setup with NFC — tap iPhone to the Smart Dimmer and follow the prompts to start controlling in seconds

Built with flicker-free technology

Works exclusively with Apple HomeKit

Replaces single-pole switches only; not compatible with 3-way switches

The Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread expands the company’s growing suite of smart home accessories that offer HomeKit integration, eliminating the need for the Wemo app. The new Smart Dimmer joins the Wemo Stage and Wemo Smart Plug in the company’s Thread-enabled product collection.

Imagery and availability

The Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread is available to order today for $59.99 USD at Belkin.com, and coming soon to Amazon.com.

Imagery can be found here.

About Wemo

Wemo is the award-winning home automation and IoT brand from Belkin International. Through the integration of modern technology and ease of use, Wemo users can control their lights and smart home devices from anywhere with Apple HomeKit. The company is based in Southern California and its products can be found in leading retailers across North America, Europe and Asia. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005012/en/

CONTACT: Jen Wei

VP of Global Communications and Corporate Development

Comms@belkin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS ONLINE RETAIL HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ELECTRONIC COMMERCE IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RETAIL HOME GOODS

SOURCE: Belkin International

PUB: 08/03/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 08/03/2022 12:02 PM