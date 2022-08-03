ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick goes full Belichick in response to Dolphins-Tom Brady tampering investigation

By Tyler Greenawalt
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTnd1_0h3LSDWc00
New England Patriots Training Camp Foxborough, MA - August 2: Bill Belichick addresses the media during Patriots Training Camp. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick answered questions about the NFL's investigation into the Miami Dolphins' tampering with Tom Brady in true Belichickian fashion: With indifference.

When asked twice Wednesday about the NFL's decision to take two draft picks from the Dolphins – including the team's 2023 first-rounder – as well as fine and suspend owner Stephen Ross for "impermissible communications" with Brady while he was on the Patriots in 2019 (as well when he was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021), Belichick said he's "not really worried about that" and that he's only focused on training camp.

This response evoked Belichick's classic "We're on to Cincinnati" style of answering questions. Belichick doesn't ever seem to like looking to the past, especially when it involves scandals or controversies. And the Dolphins-Brady tampering investigation certainly can be categorized as both.

An independent investigation led by led by former U.S. Attorney and SEC chair Mary Jo White found the Dolphins talked with Brady twice between 2019-2021 when he was under contract with other clubs. The team also spoke with then-New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton while he was still with the team.

"The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years. Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations."

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Belichick's other connection to the investigation

Brady and the Patriots aren't the only reason Belichick is relevant to this case.

He also – indirectly or not – ignited the Brian Flores lawsuit against the Dolphins and the New York Giants when he accidentally texted Flores congratulations for getting the Giants' head coaching job when he meant to text Brian Daboll. That helped Flores launch his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, the Giants and the Denver Broncos after the Dolphins fired him in 2022.

One aspect of that lawsuit has already been "resolved" in the eyes of the NFL after its investigation into the Dolphins. The league determined there was "no evidence" the Dolphins intentionally lost games in 2019 after Flores alleged Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for every game he lost to improve the team's draft stock and that any such comments were "not intended or taken to be a serious offer," per the investigation.

Ross felt vindicated by the findings of the investigation and issued a statement that attempted to further discredit Flores. The former Dolphins coach, meanwhile, released a statement where he said he felt "disrespected" by punishment and how the investigation "minimized" his allegations.

All the while, Belichick remains uninterested in being involved with anything having to do with Flores' lawsuit or the league's investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

NFL training camp 2022: Panthers won't choose between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold until they play Patriots

The Carolina Panthers appeared to settle their quarterback situation when they traded for Baker Mayfield. But since dealing for the formerly disgruntled Cleveland Browns signal caller, they've maintained that he'll engage in an open competition with incumbent Sam Darnold. On Saturday, head coach Matt Rhule revealed the earliest date he anticipates naming a starter. Check in with him after the Patriots game.
NFL
960 The Ref

Stafford downplays elbow injury, throws in Rams practice

Matthew Stafford downplayed the significance of his elbow injury after demonstrating just how little it's holding him back in practice with the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford participated extensively in the Rams' latest workout at UC Irvine on Saturday, making deep throws and building chemistry with his teammates in what was likely his most extensive work of training camp.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Roger Goodell
960 The Ref

LeRoy Butler leaps into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — (AP) — LeRoy Butler leaped into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the same enthusiasm he celebrated big plays at Lambeau Field. The four-time All-Pro safety was the first of eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Belichickian#Sec
960 The Ref

NFL was warned about Deshaun Watson's suspension length in June, giving league month to consider taking control of outcome

BEREA, Ohio — If you were going to trace the NFL's Deshaun Watson appeal back to a starting point, to a juncture where it became likely the league was going to overturn a decision from independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson, it would have been early in the disciplinary hearing attended by Watson and his legal camp, along with representatives from the NFL and NFL Players Association.
CLEVELAND, OH
960 The Ref

Former Bulldog great is enshrined in Canton

Saturday is induction day in Canton Ohio: former Georgia bulldog Richard Seymour will be inducted into the pro football hall of fame. Seymour played for the bulldogs from 1997-2000, earning All-SEC and All-American honors as a defensive lineman. From Claude Felton, UGA Sports Communications... Seymour will be the fifth Bulldog...
CANTON, OH
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy