‘She-Hulk’ director drastically undersells Daredevil as ‘a crowd favorite’

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are split on the idea of the MCU creating a completely original superhero
When it comes to Marvel, there is a long history there dating all the way back to its founding back in 1939, with the introduction of characters like the Human Torch along with anti-heroes like Sub-Mariner. It become closer to what we now recoginize today in 1961 with the launch of The Fantastic Four created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko amongst many others. With the immense popularity of the more recently founded MCU, some are wondering if they would ever create a superhero not found in the comics.
wegotthiscovered.com
Neil Gaiman advises ‘The Sandman’ fans to turn off autoplay on Netflix
The wait has been excruciating, and the hype is palpable; The Sandman is finally arriving on Netflix tomorrow. But before you get into another one of those frenzied binge sessions and watch the whole first season in one sitting, creator Neil Gaiman would like to have a word. In a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Keanu Reeves leading ‘Devil in the White City’ for Scorsese and DiCaprio in first major TV role
The list of A-list actors to have never headlined a TV series keeps getting smaller, and we can now cross Keanu Reeves off the list after it was confirmed the action icon would be heading to the small screen to lead Hulu series Devil in the White City, which has been in development for what feels like forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. told a filmmaker there’s only one ‘Justice League,’ and it ain’t the Snyder Cut
Just when you thought Warner Bros. couldn’t do anymore to antagonize the DC fanbase, the studio went ahead and canned Batgirl when post-production was nearing completion, sending the internet into a state of meltdown it still hasn’t recovered from. Roping in the directors of Bad Boys for Life...
Nicole Kidman Resigns AMC Deal After Viral Ad
For more than a year, pandemic restrictions prohibited people around the world from enjoying some of their favorite pastimes, such as having a drink with friends or visiting the theater for the newest movie. And even after restrictions began to ease, many remained hesitant to return to normal life. In...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Top Gun’ star John Leguizamo and others criticize James Franco as choice to play Fidel Castro
There’s been a movement in Hollywood the past few years for the industry to pay more attention to white actors playing roles outside of their race. The issue was brought to the forefront recently with the news that actor James Franco would be portraying Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro. James...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned
In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miranda Cosgrove Has Reacted To Jennette McCurdy's "iCarly" Allegations And It's Heartbreaking
“You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."
Making ‘The White Lotus’ Was Like “A Fever Dream-Type TV Camp,” Says Murray Bartlett – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. It sounds to good to be true, but it wasn’t: Actors were plucked from the hell that was the pandemic and dropped into a tropical bubble, where they would end up making The White Lotus for HBO. It would garner an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “It all seems very surreal,” admitted star Murray Bartlett, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event by fellow Emmy nominees Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn...
NFL・
wegotthiscovered.com
Interesting theory claims there was never really a DCEU to begin with
Way back in the heady days of 2013, then-Warner Brothers, a movie production studio that also owns DC Comics and the right to most of its characters, took a look at the billions that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was raking in and said, “We want that.” However, the difference is that Marvel Studios had elevated aspiring producer Kevin Feige, who had made his bones in movies like You’ve Got Mail, before his work on X-Men and Spider-Man got him the attention of Marvel Studios. His vision was to create a shared universe of connected films to mirror the work that Marvel creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby had done to create the Avengers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ms. Marvel’ writer reveals whether there were issues following MCU continuity
Telling a story in the realm of the MCU, with its gargantuan scope and equally front-and-center place in the public’s spotlight, seems to be a task most daunting. Not only is plotting a story with unburdened creativity difficult enough, but the MCU has the added challenge of making sure it flows with the overarching narrative of the whole universe, as well as following pre-established rules such as the nature of time travel or how Doctor Strange’s magic works.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic
Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen
Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans roast Warner Bros. Discovery for canceling ‘Batgirl’ and cutting back HBO Max
After the back-to-back pieces of news that Warner Bros Discovery would be canceling the Batgirl movie, despite it being almost complete, and that the company would also be paring down original content for streaming service HBO Max, fans are dunking on the perceived dumpster fire that is the newly-merged company.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ continues a Hollywood horror hot streak with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Bodies Bodies Bodies is Fresh Fresh Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, bolstering the claim that 2022 is the year of horror. As of this writing, the A24-produced, Halina Reijn-directed slasher has a 98 percent approval rating from RT critics, which makes it leader of the packed pack of puke and panic-inducing 2022 horrors. Among the other malevolent members are Eskil Vogt’s The Innocents (97%), Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone (83%), Jordan Peele’s Nope (82%), and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future (78%).
wegotthiscovered.com
Is ‘Bullet Train’ on streaming? Here’s how to watch Brad Pitt’s new movie
Buckle your seatbelts, because Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt have teamed up once again for the biggest action-comedy film of the summer, Bullet Train. The movie follows the chill, laid-back assassin Ladybug (Pitt) as he boards a train and tries to steal a mysterious briefcase that his handler (Bullock) has sent him to retrieve. Things turn out to be less simple than expected when he encounters other people trying to do the same exact thing. The movie blends just the right amount of action and dark comedy like the New York Times Bestselling Japanese novel it’s based on, MariaBeetle by Kotaro Isaka.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix is getting a new psychological crime film straight from Cannes
Netflix is set to bolster its streaming lineup with a new addition fresh from the Cannes Film Festival and it’s coming this October. According to a report by Deadline, Netflix has scored Thomas M. Wright’s psychological crime thriller film The Stranger starring Joel Edgerton. The movie was produced...
wegotthiscovered.com
A devilishly demented horror starts a summoning circle on Netflix
Netflix subscribers can always be relied on to propel even the most forgotten of horror movies back to prominence, but even experienced of genre fans may left wondering what the hell they’ve just seen by the time the credits come up on 2006’s French flick Sheitan. The title...
wegotthiscovered.com
What Multiversal variants could we see in ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year?’
Spider-Man: Freshman Year is putting a classic spin on the Webslinger, and we could be in for a host of Spider-Verse variants. Ever since Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Spidey’s next animated adventure in Freshman Year exists in the MCU Multiverse, it has piqued the world’s imagination. Of course, mentioning the Multiverse automatically suggests variants. When it comes to Spider-Man, he has variants to spare.
Comments / 0