Punishments for Dolphins & Watson, plus camp deep-dives on Cowboys, Broncos & Vikings

By Charles Robinson
 3 days ago
Monday & Tuesday saw two long-awaited punishments get delivered in the league as first, independent arbitrator Sue Robinson levied a 6-game suspension at Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson and later, the NFL took away a future 1st and 3rd round pick from the Miami Dolphins who were found to have been tampering in order to acquire Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Charles Robinson discusses those two major developments and more on the latest podcast. First he speaks with The Athletic's Arif Hasan about Miami's punishment & the league's casual dismissal of tanking games before diving into Arif's expertise: the Minnesota Vikings. They talk about the new blood atop the organization in rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell & new GM Kewsi Adofo-Mensah & Kirk Cousins' future with the team.

Next, he speaks with Dallas Cowboys beat reporter Jori Epstein of USA Today. Charles & Jori talk about what could happen next with the NFL's upcoming decision whether or not to appeal Deshaun Watson's suspension, if the Cowboys' culture is strained by Jerry Jones' split roles in the organization & whether Dak Prescott was more injured than we thought last season. (34:25)

Finally, Charles rings up Broncos insider Mike Klis of 9 News Denver to talk about the immediate fallout from Tim Patrick's ACL tear, the flood of new energy coming into the building with a new owner, QB, coach and GM all stepping into the organization within 18 months and why even a 10-win season from the Broncos could make them a scary team to play in January. (1:02:40)

