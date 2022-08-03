ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Galesburg, IL

BNSF train derails Tuesday in East Galesburg; no injuries reported

WQAD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Central Illinois Proud

Train derails in East Galesburg overnight

EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The railroad crossing at State Street in East Galesburg is closed for cleanup until further notice after a train derailed Tuesday night. At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, Knox County deputies were called to the derailment in East Galesburg. The train was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street.
EAST GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
EAST GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Head-on collision at Highway 6 in Colona leaves 1 person dead

COLONA, Ill. — One person died Friday morning, Aug. 5 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County, according to Illinois State Police. At about 6:35 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 at East 200th Street when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.
COLONA, IL
WQAD

Government Bridge road will close for 8 hours Saturday

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Government Bridge at the Rock Island Arsenal will be closed for several hours on Saturday in the morning and early afternoon. In a news release also published on Facebook, Rock Island Arsenal officials said that the Government Bridge roadway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
East Galesburg, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WQAD

19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday night. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:23 p.m. on August 3, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' southwest parking lot after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday

UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice

A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
ourquadcities.com

Two transported after late-Friday crash in Bettendorf

Emergency responders were on the scene about 9:30 p.m. Friday after two vans crashed on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Two people were transported from the scene – at least one in handcuffs. Our Local 4 News crew saw neighbors gather to watch as officers talked with witnesses.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday

Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Iowa-bound lane of I-80 bridge will close for repairs next week

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — The Interstate 80 River Bridge will see a lane closure for scheduled repairs starting next week. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Fred Schewngel Memorial Bridge connecting LeClaire, Iowa, and Rapids City, Illinois, will be undergoing deck patching beginning Monday, Aug. 8 and lasting through Friday, Aug. 12.
RAPIDS CITY, IL
977wmoi.com

Macomb Police Investigating Train Versus Pedestrian Incident

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 5:47 pm, the Macomb Police Department. responded to the train tracks west of Bower Rd. for an accident involving a train and pedestrian. Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded and arrived on scene shortly after. officers. Upon arrival, it was determined...
MACOMB, IL
1470 WMBD

Stolen car found in Illinois River

PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
PEKIN, IL
starvedrock.media

Infant Among The Injured In Crash West Of Princeton

A wreck in western Bureau County sent nearly a half-dozen people to the hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, they were called at around 8 o'clock Sunday evening for a vehicle that left Interstate 80 for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. Four adults and one infant inside the vehicle all had to be physically pulled out of the damaged vehicle. Troopers say all five were flown to hospitals with various injuries.
PRINCETON, IL
1470 WMBD

South Peoria shooting leaves man injured

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for your help trying to find whoever may have shot someone Monday afternoon. Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert for ten rounds fired at 3:04 p.m. near Wiswall Court and Wiswall Street. A male victim arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening...
PEORIA, IL

