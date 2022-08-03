ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

By JANIE HAR
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBwFk_0h3LRJml00
Nancy Pelosi Husband Charged FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2022. Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in Northern California wine country.

Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday. His attorney, Amanda Bevins, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury.

The complaint comes as Speaker Pelosi makes global headlines with a trip to Asia this week, including a controversial visit to Taiwan that heightened tensions with China. The powerful Democrat said the U.S. will not abandon the self-governing island and will defend democracy around the world.

Paul Pelosi was arrested following a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco, after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .082%.

Officers responding to the crash after 10 p.m. near the wine country town of Yountville said they found Pelosi in the driver's seat of a 2021 Porsche Carrera and the other driver standing outside a sport utility vehicle, according to the complaint made public Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol officers reported that Pelosi was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Pelosi offered to officers his driver’s license along with an “11-99 Foundation” card when asked for identification, the complaint says. The 11-99 Foundation supports CHP employees and their families.

The complaint charges Pelosi with being under the influence of “an alcoholic beverage and a drug” but both Bevins and Paul Gero, assistant district attorney for Napa County, said the drug reference was boilerplate language generated by the case management system.

Prosecutors filed the case as a misdemeanor because of injuries to the 48-year-old driver of the SUV. They have declined to identify the driver, saying the person has requested privacy.

In an interview with investigators from the district attorney's office, the driver reported pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck the day after the crash. He said he also had headaches.

Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail after his arrest. Speaker Pelosi was in Rhode Island to deliver the commencement address at Brown University at the time. Her office has declined to comment.

If convicted, Pelosi faces up to a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years of probation. He would also be required to complete a drinking driver class and install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle that requires the driver to blow into it to travel, prosecutors said.

State law allows for DUI misdemeanor defendants to appear through their attorney unless ordered otherwise by the court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 3

XSoCal
3d ago

Turning out that with the new judge who was just appointed last night has zero experience with criminal cases. Easy sign that it's a rigged trial.

Reply
2
Related
960 The Ref

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation's deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
960 The Ref

Louisiana man arrested for possession of sharks and meth

HOUMA, La. — A man is facing charges in Louisiana after investigators said they found him with an illegal number of sharks, as well as drugs. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release that agents arrested Anouda Lirette on charges of possession of suspected methamphetamine, exceeding the possession limit of sharks, possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yountville, CA
State
California State
County
Napa County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
960 The Ref

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee's hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley...
TENNESSEE STATE
960 The Ref

Official: Ex Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez arrested

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday in the U.S. territory on corruption charges, marking the first time that a former leader of the island faces federal charges, an official told The Associated Press. Two other unidentified people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pelosi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
960 The Ref

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, advanced Friday to the general election following days of vote counts in Washington state's primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her advantage against an opponent endorsed by Trump rapidly shrink to within recount territory with thousands of votes left to count.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Speaker Pelosi#House#Democrat#Porsche#California Highway Patrol
960 The Ref

Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud...
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Oregon's wildfire risk map emerges as new climate flashpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
960 The Ref

Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy