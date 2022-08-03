Traverse City Most Affordable Place to Retire in U.S.

Read on 975now.com
Open-water swimming in Grand Traverse Bay: A meditative escape from our busy world
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Well before the daily throng of tourists hit the beaches, local open-water swimmers hit the water at sunrise to soak up the beauty of Grand Traverse Bay. For Ashlea Walter, open-water swimming in Traverse City is a way to connect with nature and her friends. They often swim from East Bay Park, and they catch up as they put on their wetsuits and swim buoys and wade into the lake.
Houghton Lake Businesses 'Grateful' for Bud Bash, Expect Big Weekend
Businesses in Houghton Lake are preparing for a busy weekend as thousands of tourists flood to Houghton Lake for Bud Bash. Local businesses says every year Bud Bash gives a boost to the local economy. “It’s sort of like a Fourth of July weekend. Not quite as busy, but it’s...
Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Sunset Park
A partial body contact advisory is in place for Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County after recent water samples showed elevated levels of E. coli. Sunset Park, located at 635 E. Front St. in Traverse City, tested at 770 E. coli/100ml, according to the Grand Traverse County Health Department. The threshold for declaring an advisory is 300 E. coli/100ml.
Camp Grayling Range Report: August 1-7
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election officials...
Traverse City's historic wind turbine retired, makes way for solar panels
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – An historic wind turbine that for decades served as a clean energy symbol and up north geographic marker recently came down near Traverse City. This first week of August 2022 brought the retirement of the historic M-72 wind turbine west of Traverse City, a structure that when first built in 1996 was the United States’ tallest and largest energy-producing wind turbine, plus Michigan’s first owned by a municipal electric utility. The site will be redeveloped for more renewable energy generation – part of a coming two-megawatt solar field expansion.
Northern Michigan Man Heading to International Space Station
A man from Charlevoix is headed to space. NASA Astronaut, Josh Cassada is visiting the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the coming months. Cassada lives in Charlevoix with his family, but he’ll be calling the Space Station home for the next six months. He’ll perform...
Family Fare In Traverse City Makes Hilarious Spelling Mistake On Sign
Ya know everyone's job comes with its own challenges, and when it comes to putting up the sign to welcome guests in and push a product, sometimes mistakes can happen. The best thing to do in that instance is to come forward and come to terms with it, make the changes, and then move on. The Family Fare is a neighborhood grocery store that many people have been coming to on 8th St in Traverse City for many years. Recently they made a spelling error, and now Traverse City can't unsee it:
Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots
There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
Epoxy seal applied to 9 bridges in Roscommon, Ogemaw counties
ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has epoxy sealed the decks of nine bridges on I-75 and Rau Road over I-75 in Ogemaw and Roscommon counties. The $486,000 investment will protect the structural integrity and extend the life of the nine bridges. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced...
Hermann's Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
Former undersheriff sentenced for OWI in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI— Houghton County’s former undersheriff was sentenced in Grand Traverse County this week on a drunk driving charge. Kevin Coppo was arrested March 3 in Traverse City. He allegedly drove a truck owned by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department into a parked vehicle in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.
Benzie County voters approve seven countywide millages
Benzie County voters approved seven different countywide millages funding county operations in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Salvation Army in Traverse City Temporarily Closes Thrift Store, Donation Center Due Staffing
The Salvation Army in Traverse City is temporarily closing its thrift store and donation center due to staffing challenges. “The decision to temporarily close the store stems from staffing shortages,” said Lieutenant Matthew Winters, in a statement. “The thrift store is a vital extension of our mission and ministry to the community.
Northern Michigan woman accused of spending $12K+ with dead mother's credit card
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX2) - A northern Michigan woman is accused of using her dead mother's credit card and trying to open more accounts in the mother's name. In April, a man reported that his mother had recently died, and his sister, Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, of South Boardman, was using her credit card.
Wayland Police Department Asking for Help Finding Missing Wayland Man, Possibly Heading to Cadillac or Traverse City Areas
The Wayland Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing 63-year-old man named Richard Jensen from Wayland. The police department says that he may have received a ride headed for the Cadillac or Traverse City areas. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with the word...
Benzie County votes: Unofficial election results for Aug. 2
How did Benzie County residents vote in the Aug. 2 primary? See the unofficial election results here.
Michigan man arrested for driving wrong way on I-75, stealing vehicle, threatening police
GAYLORD, MI - Police in Otsego County arrested a 39-year-old Alanson man who allegedly was driving the wrong way on I-75 before stealing another vehicle and threatening officers. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a wrong-way...
Lake County deputy in intensive care following accident
Lake County deputies are asking for the public’s support after they say one of their deputies was hospitalized due to an accident earlier this week.
Man sent to hospital following three-way crash dies
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lake Ann man involved in a three-way crash in Grand Traverse County over the weekend has died. It happened Saturday on East Traverse Highway just west of Gray Road. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula died on scene. A...
