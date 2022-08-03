The Referee Shirt Was Invented at Eastern Michigan University

Read on wmmq.com
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
Michigan Football: 5 Wolverines who will blow up in 2022
With fall camp underway and the season less than a month away, here’s a look at five Michigan football players who are going to blow up in 2022 in terms of production. It’s an exciting time to be a Michigan football fan. The Wolverines are the defending Big Ten champs and the 2022 season is right around the corner.
markerzone.com
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN TERMINATES MEN'S HEAD HOCKEY COACH FOLLOWING MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS
Mel Pearson has reportedly been terminated as the University of Michigan Wolverines Men's Head Coach. In light of allegations of mistreatment among other things, news of his termination dropped today:. There is no word on who will replace Pearson, and the official announcement is expected on Friday, August 5th.
Maize n Brew
Opinion: If Warde Manuel doesn’t fire Mel Pearson, his job should be questioned
This is an opinion piece by Maize n Brew Site Manager Von Lozon. This entire situation very well could be over by tomorrow; a Friday news dump wouldn’t shock me. At this point, I don’t care if it gets resolved right after I hit publish on this editorial. I’ve seen enough and I needed to put my thoughts out there.
saturdaytradition.com
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
HometownLife.com
This Canton firefighter just retired to take a vital role with the Detroit Tigers
Canton firefighter Maureen Stoecklein has switched gear from public safety to professional sports as the Detroit Tigers nutrition coordinator. She was invited to become a crucial member of the professional baseball team’s support network in late 2021 and officially retired from firefighting duties this summer to focus on the Tigers’ fuel from food.
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
Michigan State University Goes on Lockdown After Bomb Threat
Michigan State University announced at 1:08 PM on Monday, August 1st, 2022 that a bomb threat was reported on the East Lansing campus. Following the threat, the university asked those in the area of campus identified in the threat to evacuate at that time. Fee Hall was the area in...
We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest
Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
Will Lansing Hit Triple Digits This Summer? History Says No
Here in Mid-Michigan, we're fortunate to be far enough north that we've been spared the most unbearable summer heat that Mother Nature has unleashed onto North America this season. A stubborn dome of high pressure is responsible for unrelenting heat this season to our south and west, but luckily, we've dodged that.
Ann Arbor Democrat wins state House primary, sees chance to unite Washtenaw, Jackson counties
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans resoundingly won a Democratic primary race for a new Michigan House of Representatives district covering a mix of urban and rural areas in Washtenaw and Jackson counties, likely to go Democratic in the November general election. Rheingans, project director for the...
hourdetroit.com
4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election
Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
