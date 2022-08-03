Read on techcrunch.com
The Verge
How to change the side panels in Gmail’s new view
When The Verge’s Richard Lawler reported that Google was rolling out its newly stylized version of Gmail for the web, I decided I wanted to take a look as well. Since my Gmail page hadn’t yet switched over, I clicked on the cog-like Settings icon in the upper-right corner of my page and then on the link labeled Try out the new Gmail view and refreshed my page.
BBC
Optical Illusions: Circles or squares - which do you see?
There's a new picture going around social media that's left lots of people pretty confused!. This incredible image above was shared by a psychologist who asked people if they could see the circles hidden in the squares. The images and the effect it has on us shows how our eyes...
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Date Is Aug. 10: This Is What To Expect
Samsung's next Unpacked event is scheduled for Aug. 10, where we expect several new versions of the company's flagship foldables and smartwatches. The event invitation seen above, showing a Z Flip foldable phone, seemingly supports a previous leak from tipster Evan Blass, which suggested that the upcoming Unpacked event will focus on Samsung's foldables. Specifically, it will likely reveal the follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which came out in August 2021.
goodshomedesign.com
Super Mario Aquarium Pieces Let You Build Your Own Mario Level In Your Fish Tank
Mario enthusiasts are going to love this décor piece. They are pieces of a tiny Mario universe that can be assembled and placed in a fish tank, so you’ll have a personalized and very cool piece of design to display inside your tank. The package lets you build...
Motley Fool
Amazon Lands Another Unexpected (and Shrewd) Acquisition
The Whole Foods deal added a physical store chain to Amazon’s all-digital business operations. Ring and Blink created a smart-home segment with a security focus. Maybe you forgot, but Alexa started life as a private company. The 23-year-old buyout was too small to merit a published price tag. You’re...
TechCrunch
Samsung launches user self-repair kits for Galaxy Devices
Beginning today, the companies are providing kits to repair broken screens, back glass and charging ports on the Galaxy S20, S21 and Tab S7+ tablet to users in the States. The kits include parts, tools and step by step repair instructions, coupled with a return label to send the broken bits back to Samsung. Kits for additional devices and repairs will roll out down the line.
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend and Edit Text Messages on Your iPhone
Everyone makes mistakes, but mistakes can live on forever, especially on the internet. That's true for any text message you send on your iPhone, which is not good when you make a silly grammatical error or send the right message to the wrong person. And unfortunately there's no way to edit an incorrect text message or unsend an accidental one on iOS -- until now.
PC Magazine
Make It Yours: How to Edit Your iPhone's Lock Screen in iOS 16
The iPhone’s Lock Screen has been rather bland for years. You can check the date, time, and your latest notifications, but not much else. With iOS 16, however, Apple adds a variety of options to tweak your Lock Screen so it can be more appealing, useful, and personal. The...
The Best Water Shoes For Any Adventure For The Whole Family
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’d be nice if water shoes didn’t need to exist and we could all...
TechCrunch
Meta is testing a new livestreaming platform for influencers called ‘Super’
“Super is a small, standalone experiment being built by New Product Experimentation (NPE) and currently testing with a small group of creators,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email. Business Insider reports that Meta has recently reached out to multiple creators asking them to try out the new...
This Truck Simulator setup is so real you can practically smell the plastic pee bottles
This American Truck Simulator setup is the next best thing to hitting the road with a bacon sandwich and a cab full of empty pee jugs. The number of games that let you vicariously live out your most monotonous dreams is staggering. Our roundup of the best simulation games is brimming with them. Tiktoker ricotrucker (opens in new tab) has taken the simulation game to the next level with his custom cab setup that's a handful of wheels away from being an actual truck.
Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 rumours suggest we're still a while away from a genuine launch
The RTX 4080 gets 512 fewer cores, and the RTX 4070 512 more, but also now gets 12GB of super speedy video memory.
TechCrunch
Dystopian document thriller game Papers, Please is now available on iPhone and Android
Papers, Please takes place in the fictional communist state of Arstotzka, where you play as a border control agent who is faced with numerous moral dilemmas. The game challenges players to confront their own perception bias while touching on real-world issues surrounding immigration. “Your job as immigration inspector is to...
TechCrunch
Rill wants to rethink BI dashboards with embedded database and instant UX
Rill launched in 2020 to build what the founders envisioned as a faster and better BI dashboarding tool, based on what they had learned at Snap. They wanted an underlying database that could process database data much faster than simply taking it raw from the data source, whether that was Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery or something else.
TechRadar
Your phone is a terrible alarm clock – here are five better ones
Back to school or college this year? If you change one thing, you should not use your phone as an alarm clock. In fact, you shouldn’t even have your phone in your room, based on the latest research. Instead you should be using another device such as an alarm clock, the best wake-up light, or the best smart speaker to help you get up instead.
TechCrunch
YC and a16z back virtual reality basketball app Gym Class
This makes it fairly notable news whenever a big institutional investor makes a bet in a VR startup these days — even just a seed round. Earlier this week I sat down with the folks at basketball virtual reality app Gym Class, which just closed an $8 million seed round from Andreessen Horowitz. Other backers include Founders, Inc., Todd and Rahul’s Angel Fund and Balaji Srinivasan.
TechCrunch
Kakao says emoji subscription purchases fell by a third due to Google’s new in-app policy
KakaoTalk’s Emoticon Plus subscription service, which costs approximately $3.80 per month, allows users to access unlimited emojis. TechCrunch reported in June that South Korean app developers and content providers stand to see their paid subscription and service fees rise because of a recent change in Google’s Play marketplace that corners a 15-30% commission fee.
Cloud Slides Are Our New Obsession, and These 5 Pairs Will Have You Walking on Air
Click here to read the full article. Cloud slides, pillow slides, cushion slides, whatever you call them, these ultra-cozy TikTok-made-me-do-it’s have been popping off over the past year throughout social media sites — and for good reason. These are incredibly comfortable, cheap and “good-looking,” as some might say. Cloud slides are puffy, cushioned sandals that mimic the shower shoes you wore into the dorm showers when you were in college. Instead of wearing them for solely shower moments, they’re reinvented to be the most comfortable flip-flops you’ll ever throw on your feet. Soles are 1.7-inches thick and are totally shock absorbent...
TechCrunch
Solana co-founder says NFTs have ’50 different use cases’ that can onboard millions this year
While much industry focus and effort has centered around profile picture NFTs like Bored Ape Yacht Club or CryptoPunks, NFTs that offer utility beyond just images have been growing in popularity. “I think within NFTs, everything is just really scratching the surface,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, told TechCrunch this...
This DIY Plastic-Wrap Treehouse 'Hack' Is So Extra & The Internet Is Furious About It (VIDEO)
Why spend $5 and 5 minutes on a hammock when you can drop more time and money on making your own plastic-wrap treehouse?. The internet has been asking that question all week after a bizarre DIY video blew up on Twitter, in which a woman makes an entire treehouse for herself out of Saran wrap.
