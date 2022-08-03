‘The Woman King’ director reveals ‘Braveheart’ and ‘Gladiator’ inspirations

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix Pulls a Tom Hanks Classic
While we were not paying much attention, Netflix decides it would be a good time to yank a Tom Hanks classic off the streaming platform. Why in the world would they take Forrest Gump off of there? Millions of people love going back and seeing the tender romance between Forrest and Jenny. But it’s now off Netflix. Bummer.
Neil Gaiman advises ‘The Sandman’ fans to turn off autoplay on Netflix
The wait has been excruciating, and the hype is palpable; The Sandman is finally arriving on Netflix tomorrow. But before you get into another one of those frenzied binge sessions and watch the whole first season in one sitting, creator Neil Gaiman would like to have a word. In a...
Keanu Reeves leading ‘Devil in the White City’ for Scorsese and DiCaprio in first major TV role
The list of A-list actors to have never headlined a TV series keeps getting smaller, and we can now cross Keanu Reeves off the list after it was confirmed the action icon would be heading to the small screen to lead Hulu series Devil in the White City, which has been in development for what feels like forever.
‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned
In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
‘Top Gun’ star John Leguizamo and others criticize James Franco as choice to play Fidel Castro
There’s been a movement in Hollywood the past few years for the industry to pay more attention to white actors playing roles outside of their race. The issue was brought to the forefront recently with the news that actor James Franco would be portraying Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro. James...
Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic
Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
Fans are split on the idea of the MCU creating a completely original superhero
When it comes to Marvel, there is a long history there dating all the way back to its founding back in 1939, with the introduction of characters like the Human Torch along with anti-heroes like Sub-Mariner. It become closer to what we now recoginize today in 1961 with the launch of The Fantastic Four created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko amongst many others. With the immense popularity of the more recently founded MCU, some are wondering if they would ever create a superhero not found in the comics.
‘Eternals 2’ may have been confirmed by a surprise star of the film
After the somewhat disappointing Eternals film, MCU fans were left wondering whether a sequel would ever be in the cards. Though the film had plenty of cliffhangers and a nice little post-credits scene that showed the arrival of Thanos’ brother, Starfox, there has been no talk of a sequel — until now.
Interesting theory claims there was never really a DCEU to begin with
Way back in the heady days of 2013, then-Warner Brothers, a movie production studio that also owns DC Comics and the right to most of its characters, took a look at the billions that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was raking in and said, “We want that.” However, the difference is that Marvel Studios had elevated aspiring producer Kevin Feige, who had made his bones in movies like You’ve Got Mail, before his work on X-Men and Spider-Man got him the attention of Marvel Studios. His vision was to create a shared universe of connected films to mirror the work that Marvel creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby had done to create the Avengers.
Are ‘Orphan’ and ‘Orphan: First Kill’ based on a true story? The real-life Esther, explained
Back in 2009, psychological horror film Orphan perplexed the minds of horror fans around the world upon its release. The film centers on a married couple who adopt a nine-year-old girl named Esther from an orphanage, after having suffered through a recent miscarriage. Unbeknownst to them, Esther is not at all what she appears to be. Behind her apparent charm, Esther’s true agenda is embedded with sinister intentions that threaten the entire family. The success of the first film eventually led to a follow-up prequel — titled Orphan: First Kill — which is set to release later this month.
Is ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ actually a musical starring Lady Gaga?
The Clown Prince of Crime is all set to wreak mayhem on Gotham City once more in Joker: Folie à Deux. This time, however, he won’t be alone. In the middle of 2022, Lady Gaga’s name appeared next to Joaquin Phoenix’s as rumors that the Academy Award-winning singer and actress would star alongside the Joker as his sociopathic sidekick Harley Quinn. As of August 4, 2022, Gaga confirmed those rumors when she posted a teaser clip of Joker: Folie à Deux to her Twitter account. While the movie’s plot is still under wraps, her association with the sequel could very well indicate a storyline involving Arkham Asylum mental institution where Quinn serves as Joker’s psychiatrist.
Is Legolas going to be in ‘Rings of Power?’
The impending release of Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fans of the franchise in a frenzy. The original trilogy of films were released more than 20 years ago, with the first hitting theaters in 2001. In the years since, The Lord of the Rings has become a titanic franchise, with several film spin-offs and now a blockbuster television series helping to maintain its popularity over the decades.
Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
‘Ms. Marvel’ writer reveals whether there were issues following MCU continuity
Telling a story in the realm of the MCU, with its gargantuan scope and equally front-and-center place in the public’s spotlight, seems to be a task most daunting. Not only is plotting a story with unburdened creativity difficult enough, but the MCU has the added challenge of making sure it flows with the overarching narrative of the whole universe, as well as following pre-established rules such as the nature of time travel or how Doctor Strange’s magic works.
Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen
Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
Warner Bros. told a filmmaker there’s only one ‘Justice League,’ and it ain’t the Snyder Cut
Just when you thought Warner Bros. couldn’t do anymore to antagonize the DC fanbase, the studio went ahead and canned Batgirl when post-production was nearing completion, sending the internet into a state of meltdown it still hasn’t recovered from. Roping in the directors of Bad Boys for Life...
Where is ‘The Lost Boys’ cast now?
Released in 1987, The Lost Boys was a commercial and critical hit that thrust the vampire film back into the pop culture sphere, with its rocking soundtrack and style-rich story of teen vampires feeding on the populace of fictional beach town Santa Carla, California, one that still ranks high in the lists of best vampire movies.
Much of ‘Joker 2’ will reportedly take place inside Arkham Asylum
More details for the sequel film Joker: Folie à Deux have been revealed, and it appears that the action may take place in an infamous location in the Batman universe. In a report by The Wrap, the sequel will more likely take place in Arkham Asylum, a psychiatric hospital in Gotham. In a separate report made by Dateline, they pointed out that “Folie à deux” is a French reference to a medical term where “a mental disorder which affects two or more people”.
