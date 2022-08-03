On Monday the 1st the North Carolina State Board of Elections unanimously voted to make the Green Party an official political party in the State. Now that the Libertarian Party is officially recognized this means that North Carolinians will have a third option when registering to vote or updating their registration. Voters may register with the blue Democratic, Green, Libertarian, or Republican parties, or they can register as unaffiliated. North Carolinians who previously registered as green party voters will however to update their registration. At the moment it is unclear whether or not Green Party Candidates will make it onto the November 8 general election ballot.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO