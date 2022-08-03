Read on www.goblueridge.net
Local Good Samaritans Provide relief to Kentucky flood victims
Devastating floods hit Kentucky last week, decimating entire towns, forcing people homes and even costing some their lives. This catastrophe has caused many good Samaritan's to come forward to help those in need during this trying time. One person dedicated to helping the relief effort is Rick Ashley. Rick lives in West Jefferson and with the help of generous donations has acquired 2, 53 foot Semi Trucks to help bring emergency supplies to Brethitt County Kentucky. The Ashley relief caravan is set to leave for Kentucky tomorrow morning at 5AM. He has already filled his first truck to capacity prompting them to acquire a second.
Blue Ridge Relay Race Road Closure Pending
One of the the longest running relay races in the United States is the Blue Ridge Relay Race will proceed next month. The race takes place in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. You can have a maximum team of 12 people and a minimum team...
Green Party an official political party in the State
On Monday the 1st the North Carolina State Board of Elections unanimously voted to make the Green Party an official political party in the State. Now that the Libertarian Party is officially recognized this means that North Carolinians will have a third option when registering to vote or updating their registration. Voters may register with the blue Democratic, Green, Libertarian, or Republican parties, or they can register as unaffiliated. North Carolinians who previously registered as green party voters will however to update their registration. At the moment it is unclear whether or not Green Party Candidates will make it onto the November 8 general election ballot.
