TikTok Just Got A Sneak Peek At A Brand-New Trader Joe's Ice Cream

The New Flavor Pepsi Is Calling An 'Unstoppable Trend'
Summer and snacking seem to go hand in hand, with healthy homemade snacks, campfire s'mores, ice cream by the pool, and sipping iced cold tea at backyard gatherings. However, it might surprise you to learn we actually snack more in the winter, according to Vitality Magazine. But that doesn't mean we don't love snacks just as much during the middle of the year. According to Convenience Store News, snacking in the summer is just as "essential." The outlet noted that Frito-Lay's 2021 U.S. Snack Index revealed 80% of consumers say snacks are a staple.
This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
The World's Oldest Sandwich Just Made A Triumphant Return, Thanks To TikTok
When John Montagu, the Earl of Sandwich, became so engrossed in gambling and put food between two slices of bread, he most likely had no idea how that little invention would become such an important addition to the world of food, per Food Timeline. In truth, Montagu was possibly inspired by foods that he'd seen in his travels to Greece or Turkey, as history tells us that people were putting things between bread much further back than the 18th century. Yet, the name "sandwich" stuck. Now, some 300 years later, the item has become a staple in the western world, whether it's a simple peanut butter and jelly or a gourmet club sandwich with layers of meat and sun-dried tomato pesto.
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!
McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu. According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for 85 Cents Today in Honor of Their Birthday
It may be Krispy Kreme's birthday but they're the ones giving a gift to customers. In celebration of Krispy Kreme's 85th birthday, fans can score big with a dozen donuts for 85 cents. On Friday, head to the donut chain to enjoy a dozen donuts for 85 cents with the...
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Value Menu—McDonald's Is Going To Be So Mad!
Thanks to modern technology, ordering food from your favorite fast food chains is now easier than ever. The existence of their apps makes everything efficient. With just a single tap, swipe, or click, your burgers and fries can be well on its way to your front door. According to an...
4 Overpriced Items You Should Stop Buying ASAP At Costco (They’re Not A Good Deal!)
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 30, 2022. There are many reasons why people love shopping at Costco and similar wholesale retailers. These membership-only stores allow customers to buy items in bulk, and it oft...
Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There
When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years
The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
Candy company offering $78K a year for a chief taster to eat about 113 pieces of candy a day
Candy Funhouse claims that applicants as young as 5 are welcome, and that they can even do the job remotely.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch
From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
