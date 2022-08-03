Read on www.am1100theflag.com
Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer
(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
Bureau of Labor Statistics: North Dakota ranks 26th in average wages
(WDAY Radio) -- North Dakota ranks 26th in the nation for average wages, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment Situation Summary for the month of July. The report, which charted an increase of one-half million jobs last month and a national unemployment rate of three point five percent, noted that North Dakota's average hourly wage of 26 dollars per hour is two dollars below the corresponding national average.
Minnesota Public Utility Commission nearing final decision regarding $660-million dollar gas billl
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota regulators are set to make a final decision on how the costs for the February 2021 storms will be allocated. Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is wrapping up an investigation into the 660-million dollars in gas bills that stemmed from the storms. The Public Utuility Commission heard arguments yesterday on what costs should be allowed, with State Attorney General Keith Ellison asserting the utility companies mishandled the gas cost crisis, and companies saying the pricing crisis caused by the storm increased the rates significantly.
Minnesota State Fair featuring new brews and beverages
(Falcon Heights, MN) -- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will feature new brews and beverages. The Great Minnesota Get Together will have 46 new specialty brews and beverages.New choices include the Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie, Baklava Cream Ale, and the Fair Mullet. Honored classics will also return. You can find...
