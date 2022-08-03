Upstream’s new vault could help NFT holders sleep at night

Read on techcrunch.com
Related
Lucid shares plunge as it cuts production target in half
Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.
Samsung Electronics Unveils Far-Reaching, Next-Generation Memory Solutions at Flash Memory Summit 2022
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology, today unveiled an array of next-generation memory and storage technologies during Flash Memory Summit 2022, held at the Santa Clara (California) Convention Center, Aug. 2-4. In a keynote titled “Memory Innovations Navigating the Big Data Era,” Samsung spotlighted four areas of technological advancement driving the big data market — data movement, data storage, data processing and data management — and revealed its leading-edge memory solutions addressing each field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005905/en/ Jin-Hyeok Choi, Exec. Vice President of Memory Solution & Product Development at Samsung Electronics, speaks at Flash Memory Summit 2022 in a major keynote, “Memory Innovations Navigating the Big Data Era” (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
a16z now wants to manage the money of the entrepreneurs it backs
The outfit, more commonly known as a16z, confirmed Del Buono’s hire as CIO to oversee those types of services for founders, as first reported by Bloomberg. TechCrunch reached out to a16z for comment but had not received a response at the time of writing. Andreessen Horowitz is not the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Optical sensor using space-domain active fiber cavity ringdown technique
A novel active fiber cavity ringdown (FCRD) technique using frequency-shifted interferometry (FSI) is proposed for the first time. Using this scheme, external parameters can be monitored in the space domain by measuring the ringdown distance instead of ringdown time. A bidirectional erbium-doped fiber amplifier (Bi-EDFA) is employed to compensate the inherent cavity loss for achieving higher sensitivity. And two band-pass filters are used to reduce the amplified spontaneous emission (ASE) noise of the Bi-EDFA. Compared with the well-known time-domain active FCRD scheme, our proposed method enables us to avoid using pulsed laser needed in time-domain active FCRD, it uses continuous-wave laser to inject into the fiber cavity and stabilize the optical power in the fiber cavity, which can suppress the baseline drift of ringdown signal caused by the gain fluctuations of the EDFA and thus improve the detecting precision. Moreover, this novel method enables us to use differential detection method for further reducing the ASE noise, and thus eliminating the baseline drift of ringdown signal. A magnetic field sensor was developed as a proof-of-concept demonstration. The experimental results demonstrate that the proposed sensor with a sensitivity of 0.01537 (1/kmÂ·Gs) was achieved. This is the highest magnetic field sensitivity compared to the time-domain active FLRD method. Due to the reduced ASE noise, the stability of the proposed sensing system was also greatly improved.
TechCrunch
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged
For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
Kalray’s Flashbox™ Wins Coveted Flash Memory Summit Award for Most Innovative Technology
Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris : ALKAL)(Paris:ALKAL), a leading provider of the new generation of processors and acceleration cards specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge, is delighted to announce it has won the coveted Flash Memory Summit award for most innovative technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005573/en/ Flash Memory Summit (FMS) is the world’s premier flash memory conference and exposition, held at the Santa Clara Convention Center, California, USA. The Flash Memory Summit Awards represent an industry recognition of innovation that Kalray’s Flashbox™ solution brings to the market. “Designing an enterprise storage array today can benefit from a disaggregated architecture that can address performance at the highest levels and capacity expansion in a cost-effective manner.”said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc.“We are proud to recognize the collaboration between Viking and Kalray which provides an integrated storage solution delivering seral millions of IOPS using 12x 100 Gb/s network interface connections distributed across six DPUs-based acceleration cards.”
Phys.org
Dual-plasmid editing system improves DNA digital storage potential
DNA-based information is a new interdisciplinary field linking information technology and biotechnology. The field hopes to meet the enormous need for long-term data storage by using DNA as an information storage medium. Despite DNA's promise of strong stability, high storage density and low maintenance cost, however, researchers face problems accurately rewriting digital information encoded in DNA sequences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Does China's research and development funding reach the right firms?
Chinese investments in research and development (R&D) have burgeoned since the turn of the century, increasing more than tenfold in absolute terms since 2000 and reaching a high of 2.4 percent of GDP in 2020. As the world's second biggest spender on R&D after the United States, China is certainly a force to be reckoned with on the global innovation landscape. Its fresh push toward innovation-led growth and stated ambition of becoming a technological innovation powerhouse by 2050 have prompted questions: is China on course to attain its goals, and will greater investments in R&D—as promised by Premier Li Keqiang—get it there?
You knew the first recorded computer bug was a literal bug, right?
It was a moth stuck in a relay... and other fun tech facts.
Apollo's Q2 earnings rise as Athene helps brave dealmaking slowdown
(Reuters) -Apollo Global Management Inc reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking.
TechCrunch
Your shot to join the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 ends today
Lollygagger alert: Drop what you’re doing and go apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 right now. TechCrunch editors have been busy vetting more than 1,000 applications — and counting — to select an elite cohort of 200 up-and-coming startups. Those founders will receive an opportunity-filled VIP experience at Disrupt.
Inspur Information’s AIStation Works With NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software Suite to Power Innovation
Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, is combining AIStation, its unified management and scheduling AI computing resource platform, with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, a cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, to provide enterprise users with a convenient and efficient platform for utilizing AI computing resources. This includes professional development, advanced deployment tools, and state-of-the-art components. The combined platform allows enterprises to quickly implement the industry’s most advanced AI capabilities and rapidly deploy AI applications to drive intelligent business innovation.
TechCrunch
UAE aims to convert oil wealth into tech prowess
For the first half of 2022, the Middle East region brought in $1.73 billion in investments across 354 deals, up from more than $1.2 billion in the first half of 2021 — a 64% year over year growth. The UAE took in 46% of the total venture capital received in the Middle East and Africa in 2021, according to the country’s Ministry of Economy.
Motley Fool
Semiconductor Company Axcelis Technologies Charges Past Earnings Expectations
Axcelis provides equipment to semiconductor manufacturers, a thriving industry with ever-increasing applications. The company reported strong quarterly revenue numbers and higher-than-anticipated revenue for the year. Supply chain and logistics have been a drag on margins, while a U.S./China trade war looms large. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Power Integrations Bundles New Three-Phase BLDC Control Software into Motor-Expert Suite for BridgeSwitch IC Family
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI ), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits (ICs) for energy-efficient power conversion, today unveiled new control software for three-phase BLDC motor drives. Combined with Power Integrations’ BridgeSwitch™ integrated half-bridge motor driver and easy-to-use Motor-Expert™ configuration and diagnostics tool, this complete hardware-software solution enables 98.2 percent efficiency, reduces board space by more than 70 percent and requires just three components for current feedback circuitry, compared to 30 components in a discrete solution. The solution is ideal for residential and commercial appliances with three-phase motors, such as air conditioner fans, high-speed hair dryers, refrigerator compressors, range hood fans and water pumps.
Live Nation Posts Robust 2022 Second Quarter, Says It’s on Track for a Record Year
Click here to read the full article. Live Nation posted solid results in its second quarter earnings report, with a 40% increase in revenue over the same period in 2019 to $4.4 billion, an 86% increase in operating income to $319 million, and a 50% increase in adjusted operating income $480 million. Perhaps most significantly, “We have sold over 100 million tickets for our concerts this year — more than we sold for the entire year in 2019,” CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, adding that the company is on track for a record year. Live Nation also posted what it...
Phys.org
Exceeding 100 percent quantum efficiency in the photocurrent of a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor
Tiny crystals, known as quantum dots, have enabled an international team to achieve a quantum efficiency exceeding 100 percent in the photocurrent generated in a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor. Perovskites are exciting semiconductors for light-harvesting applications and have already shown some impressive performances in solar cells. But improvements in photo-conversion efficiency...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Unknown hacker drains millions of dollars from thousands of Solana hot wallets
Christine is back from a week of making the world a better place, and now she’s here to help make this a better newsletter as well. Huzzah! — Christine and Haje. Where there was once sunshine has now faded to darkness: Thousands of Solana users found their wallets were drained of collectively around $8 million, Rita and Carly write. The hack is only affecting “hot” wallets, the pair report. Industry experts say this may have been a privacy key compromise. We’re sure there will be more on this later.
TechCrunch
Amazon buys Roomba’s maker, Bolt vanishes, and YC slims down
The most read story this week is kind of a wild one: Bolt Mobility, an on-demand bike/scooter rental company co-founded by Usain Bolt, kinda just…vanished. “The departure has been abrupt,” writes Rebecca, “leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails, and lots of questions.”. other...
Comments / 0