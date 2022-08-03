Read on www.goblueridge.net
Related
Nicole Kidman Resigns AMC Deal After Viral Ad
For more than a year, pandemic restrictions prohibited people around the world from enjoying some of their favorite pastimes, such as having a drink with friends or visiting the theater for the newest movie. And even after restrictions began to ease, many remained hesitant to return to normal life. In...
Making ‘The White Lotus’ Was Like “A Fever Dream-Type TV Camp,” Says Murray Bartlett – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. It sounds to good to be true, but it wasn’t: Actors were plucked from the hell that was the pandemic and dropped into a tropical bubble, where they would end up making The White Lotus for HBO. It would garner an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “It all seems very surreal,” admitted star Murray Bartlett, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event by fellow Emmy nominees Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn...
NFL・
16 Hilarious Actors Who Can Also Pull Off Dramatic Roles, And I Am Beyond Impressed By Their Range
"I don’t get offered stuff where it’s just about relationships and family and love. It’s like, 'It’s about a family.' 'OK, and are there any animals talking in it?'"
Comments / 0