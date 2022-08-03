Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread arrives exclusively with HomeKit connectivity; neutral not required

Read on 9to5mac.com
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air sees first discount in Thursday’s best deals, Anker MagSafe gear, more
All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by the first price cut on Apple’s just-released M2 MacBook Air at $1,135. You’ll also be able to save on Twelve South’s leather BookBook 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cover at $57 and Anker MagSafe Power Banks from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
9to5Mac
Popular streaming app OBS now optimized for Apple Silicon in new beta
OBS is one of the most popular apps for livestreaming. Although the app has been available for macOS users for quite a while, the current version of OBS is only fully compatible with Intel Macs. Luckily, this is about to change. The platform this week released the first beta of OBS Studio 28, which not only adds new features but also runs natively on Apple Silicon Macs.
9to5Mac
Send Later with Mail: How the new scheduling feature works in iOS 16
The Mail app gets some valuable enhancements with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to schedule emails to be sent at a specific time. Follow along for a hands-on look at how it works to Send Later with Mail on iPhone. Apple’s Mail app has gotten...
CNET
Free TV Over an Antenna: How to Get on Board With the Upgrade
There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
CNET
TV Antennas Got a Cable-Like Upgrade, Except It's Still Free
There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
notebookcheck.net
Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging
The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
9to5Mac
Chinese smartphone shipments set to fall to 10-year low, explaining Apple discounts
Chinese smartphone shipments fell dramatically in the first half of the year, according to official data, and look set to fall to a 10-year low by the end of this year. The news sheds some light on Apple’s first-ever iPhone discounts on its official Chinese website …. Nikkei Asia...
Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
Tips for buying a new air conditioner
If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
9to5Mac
We’re downloading fewer mobile games as lockdowns end and inflation bites
US consumers are downloading fewer mobile games this year than last, thanks to a combination of factors, including the end of COVID restrictions, and rapidly-rising inflation. Of 14 mobile games genres tracked by app analytics company Sensor Tower, only one saw increased downloads in the first half of 2022, and there were steep declines in most others …
Engadget
Save $98 on this home backup generator and solar panel kit
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Your home probably has more electronics than you can count off on the top of your head. And while you can certainly to search for the most reliable, best-rated devices on the market, circumstances outside the manufacturers’ or your control may impede their functionality. Your electricity might shut off if you live in a , for instance. Similarly, blackouts, or , could leave your home powerless.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 393: iPhone 14 always-on details, more App Store ads, iPadOS 16 delayed
Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple’s quarterly earnings results from last week, and bemoan the ongoing expansion of Apple’s ad business. iPadOS 16 will also reportedly be delayed until October for the first time. There are also iOS 16 always-on display leaks and Apple Studio Display woes to discuss.
ZDNet
Tech essentials for when the power goes out
Last night the power went out for about six hours. Now, it was late, so I could have done what most people would have done and gone to sleep. Instead, I started looking at the tech that I had to take me through the power going out. I could easily go for a few days powering my essentials and even have the capability to recharge devices using solar or the 12V outlet in my car.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Apple’s willingness to integrate with IdP providers shows it’s focused on enterprise expansion
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Kolide, endpoint security for teams that Slack. Kolide notifies your team via Slack when their devices are insecure and gives them step-by-step instructions on how to solve the problem. Meet your compliance goals using the most powerful, untapped resource in IT: end-users. Try Kolide for free today.
9to5Mac
DuckDuckGo increases protection from Microsoft trackers after community backlash
In May, the privacy-first browser DuckDuckGo suffered backlash from the community after a publication posted that while the browser blocked Google and Facebook trackers, it allowed Microsoft trackers to continue running. At the time, the company’s CEO made a statement about what was happening – by saying it wasn’t allowing...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 colors changing from Series 7, new watch face and more
Apple Watch Series 8 will be announced at the iPhone 14 event in September. In the meantime, Twitter user and “time traveler from Earth 616” @VNchocoTaco aka ShimpApplePro has shared what they’re hearing about the lineup. Details include Apple Watch Series 8 colors, production timing, and more.
9to5Mac
Apple Studio Display firmware 15.5 drops amid speaker problem complaints
Apple is rolling out a new firmware update for its Studio Display today. As we’ve reported before, the Studio Display runs firmware based on iOS and is powered by an A13 Bionic chip inside. This combination allows Apple to roll out firmware updates to the Studio Display, and today’s update is referred to as Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5.
‘Amazing Bomberman’ coming this Friday to Apple Arcade
Bomberman is a classic and popular game franchise created in 1983. Since then, the game has had multiple sequels and spin-offs released for different platforms, such as Nintendo consoles, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Now the franchise is coming soon to Apple devices for the first time, available exclusively to Apple Arcade subscribers.
