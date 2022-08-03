Nate Hobbs is Excited for Year Two with the Las Vegas Raiders

Nate Hobbs showed great promise for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, and he is ready to show how much more he can do in 2022.

Dallas, Texas-The Las Vegas Raiders found a diamond in the rough in the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected Nate Hobbs. But the University of Illinois product via Louisville, Kentucky is ready to show how much more he can do in his sophomore campaign.

He spoke after practice about where he is at, and how much more he wants to do. You can watch that below and read the entire transcript:

Nate Hobbs Ready to Attack Year Two for the Raiders (; 6:23)

Cornerback Nate Hobbs

Q: How does this training camp feel compared to last year after having a year of experience now?

Hobbs: “It’s kind of the same feeling, honestly. I feel like we got a new staff, we got new things to learn, you got to prove yourself again, which I think is what I live for, and all my teammates live for. We got a pretty headstrong team.”

Q: Who do you think has had the upper hand so far, the receivers or the defensive backs?

Hobbs: “You are going to have to watch the film for that one. I’m going to let you be the judge.”

Q: Do you see you guys playing more man or more zone this year?

Hobbs: “I’m playing whatever the coach calls. Whatever position I got to be in, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Q: Is there any difference now going into year two?

Hobbs: “Not really because I feel like in football especially in the NFL, it’s a what have you done for me lately world, so it’s not about what I did last year. It’s not about what anybody on the team did last year. We got to show what we can bring to the table every day, just be the best version of ourselves.”

Q: Do you want to play in the preseason games?

Hobbs: “Whenever I get a chance to play football, I’m going to play football. If they tell me I’m playing, then I’m playing.”

Q: Are there ways when going against Derek Carr in practice has helped you improve?

Hobbs: “Of course. I feel like Derek, he’s a top-tier quarterback, and it’s a blessing and an honor to be able to go against somebody who is that competitive and that precise with his decision-making and his accuracy. Just to be able to see that and compete against that, it makes me better. Big kudos to Derek. That’s my guy.”

Q: How much of an advantage was playing in the slot last year? And how have you adjusted to playing outside versus inside?

Hobbs: “Really most of my high school career and college career, I played outside. That’s second nature to me. That’s something I feel like I can do at a high level. But playing in the slot, like you said, there is a lot more room. Playing corner, slot, whatever I got to play, safety if I got to do that, it makes it a lot easier I feel like just having a feel for multiple positions.”

Q: What are some things about Rock Ya-Sin’s game that have jumped out to you so far?

Hobbs: “I think Rock is very underrated. I think Rock is one of the most competitive guys I’ve ever met. His routine I feel like is unmatched. I haven’t seen a routine like that. He continues to be the same person every day. He puts the work in on the field and off the field, and he pushes me to be a better player and a better teammate. I love him for that.”

Q: How different is that cornerback this year as opposed to last year?

Hobbs: “I honestly feel like last year we were super competitive, and it feels the same to me. Different guys of course, different characters, different people. But I think that’s the beauty of it, getting to make relationships with different people and being in their life and their path. I feel like we make each other better every day, so I love them.”

Q: Do you have more confidence in your game this year?

Hobbs: “Yeah. Like you said, I felt like last year, I believed it, so I did it. And I feel like it’s no different this year. I feel like believing is knowing. That’s what I stand on. I walk by faith, and I got faith in myself and faith in God.”

Q: What’s your favorite part about this secondary room?

Hobbs: “I feel like it’s all love in that room and everybody has a high motor. Everybody wants everybody to win in there and we all got a work ethic that, as far as my perspective, I haven’t seen and that’s unmatched. Everybody in there wants to put in extra work, whoever can get a snap is going to hop up, so I feel like that is working in our favor.”

Q: Do you still carry a chip on your shoulder of being someone who was underrated through high school and college and now making it to the NFL?

Hobbs: “Until I die. Real talk, until I die. Where I’m from, I’m from Louisville, Kentucky, so I never got the chance to see anybody make it that far to the NFL with my own two eyes or personally know somebody. It feels like that in all areas of Louisville, we are a real underrated city. So, growing up there it made me like that. I guess I was a creature of my habitat.”

