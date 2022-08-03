Man who shot at Charleston police sentenced to prison

Read on wchstv.com
Metro News
Braxton County man sentenced for August 2020 fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Braxton County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of a 33-year-old male. Caleb James Sidun, 24, of Sutton, received a life sentence for murdering Dustin John Allman in August 2020. He will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Sidun...
WTRF
West Virginia State Police seek suspect in road rage shooting incident
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, August 5, troopers from the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment responded to a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 64 East near 16th Street and Exit 11. During an apparent road rage incident, the driver of an unknown orange sedan fired one...
Woman charged in fatal crash pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She was […]
1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified
UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
wchstv.com
Police release name of man shot in the head; five detained as investigation continues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:18 p.m. 8/5/22. Charleston police said five people were detained close to a shooting scene on the West Side on Friday afternoon after a man was shot in the head. "We believe it was an argument-style incident involving gunfire, but there are no threats...
americanmilitarynews.com
West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more
A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
Metro News
Investigation underway after man shot in the head on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department launched an investigation Friday after a man was shot in the head on the city’s West Side. According to investigators, the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the corner of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street. James Hambrick, 42, was exiting his 6th Street apartment when two vehicles stopped. Hambrick and the vehicles’ occupants had a verbal argument until people in the cars pulled out firearms and shot at Hambrick. The occupants left the scene.
Man sentenced for attempted murder, firing at Charleston officer
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man convicted of attempted murder and firing at an officer in 2021 was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court this morning, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Joseph Larch was sentenced to three to 15 years on a charge of attempted murder and 10 […]
wchstv.com
Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter turns himself in
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who faces charges in connection with an attack on an Eyewitness News reporter has turned himself into authorities. Clayton Frank Kelley, 61, turned himself in on Friday at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with battery and destruction of property.
Metro News
Charleston man accused of accidentally shooting, killing friend charged in incident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night on Charleston’s West Side. The Charleston Police Department said Marcus Lee Linville, 23, is charged with wanton endangerment after Dominique Poindexter 22 of Charleston, was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
WVSP gets new technology for body discovery
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
WTAP
Three people facing drug charges after warrant search in Meigs County
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people are facing drug charges in Meigs County. Willie Causey, 40 years old of Middleport, Austin Billingsley, 21 years old of Athens, and Stacy Jacks, 44 years old of Middleport, were all charged after a warrant search on August 4. According to a news release...
WVNews
West Virginia State Police searching for vehicle in connection with shooting incident in Huntington
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting incident in Huntington Friday. Troopers from the Huntington Detachment responded Friday to the incident that occurred on Interstate 64 East near 16th street and exit 11, according to a press release from State Police.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Three arrested in Meigs County drug trafficking investigation
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies reported making three arrests Friday after investigating drug trafficking operations at a Middleport, Ohio apartment complex. Willie Causey, 40, of Middleport has been charged with possession of heroin and tampering with evidence. Austin Billingsley, 21, of Athens was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Stacy Jacks, 44, of Middleport was apprehended on an active indictment for drug possession, according to a news release from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.
wchsnetwork.com
Woman arrested following crash with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman was arrested Wednesday following a car crash involving a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. According to the department, a deputy was driving east on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston when the other person entered from Park Avenue, striking the cruiser’s passenger side. Both vehicles received significant damage.
Clients claim Lincoln County lawyer cut off communication, stole money
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The people who trusted former Lincoln County Family Court Judge Scott Elswick are speaking out, saying they feel betrayed by their attorney. They are claiming he “ghosted” them when they needed his help the most. Elswick was a Family Court Judge in Lincoln County for 8 years until he left […]
WDTV
Loaded firearm caught by TSA during security screening at W.Va. airport
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Police cited a Florida man after TSA officers caught a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at a West Virginia airport Friday morning. The .22 caliber handgun was loaded with 10 bullets, according to TSA officials. When TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray...
wchstv.com
Man dies in ATV crash in Mason County, sheriff says
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff said a man died early morning in an ATV crash. Sheriff Corey Miller said the wreck occurred on Lieving Road in Letart. It happened about 1:30 a.m. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
wchstv.com
Eyewitness News reporter attacked while covering story about abandoned cars
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent announcement by Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton about cracking down on abandoned cars is producing an emotional response from residents in the county, including from one man who attacked veteran Eyewitness News Reporter Bob Aaron while covering the story. In a recent Facebook...
UPDATE: Woman arrested in crash involving Kanawha County deputy cruiser
UPDATE: (2:45 p.m Aug. 3, 2022): A woman is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston this morning involving a four-door sedan and a Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy Ford Explorer cruiser. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Rebecca Copley, 38, of Charleston faces charges of “driving revoked, no insurance and failure to […]
