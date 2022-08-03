ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who shot at Charleston police sentenced to prison

By STAFF REPORTS
 3 days ago
Metro News

Braxton County man sentenced for August 2020 fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Braxton County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of a 33-year-old male. Caleb James Sidun, 24, of Sutton, received a life sentence for murdering Dustin John Allman in August 2020. He will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Sidun...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged in fatal crash pleads not guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified

UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Man, WV
americanmilitarynews.com

West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more

A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
ROMNEY, WV
Metro News

Investigation underway after man shot in the head on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department launched an investigation Friday after a man was shot in the head on the city’s West Side. According to investigators, the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the corner of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street. James Hambrick, 42, was exiting his 6th Street apartment when two vehicles stopped. Hambrick and the vehicles’ occupants had a verbal argument until people in the cars pulled out firearms and shot at Hambrick. The occupants left the scene.
CHARLESTON, WV
#Police#Prison#Violent Crime
wchstv.com

Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter turns himself in

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who faces charges in connection with an attack on an Eyewitness News reporter has turned himself into authorities. Clayton Frank Kelley, 61, turned himself in on Friday at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with battery and destruction of property.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVSP gets new technology for body discovery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Three arrested in Meigs County drug trafficking investigation

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies reported making three arrests Friday after investigating drug trafficking operations at a Middleport, Ohio apartment complex. Willie Causey, 40, of Middleport has been charged with possession of heroin and tampering with evidence. Austin Billingsley, 21, of Athens was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Stacy Jacks, 44, of Middleport was apprehended on an active indictment for drug possession, according to a news release from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Woman arrested following crash with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman was arrested Wednesday following a car crash involving a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. According to the department, a deputy was driving east on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston when the other person entered from Park Avenue, striking the cruiser’s passenger side. Both vehicles received significant damage.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man dies in ATV crash in Mason County, sheriff says

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff said a man died early morning in an ATV crash. Sheriff Corey Miller said the wreck occurred on Lieving Road in Letart. It happened about 1:30 a.m. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
MASON COUNTY, WV

