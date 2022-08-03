ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

The Saginaw News

Open-water swimming in Grand Traverse Bay: A meditative escape from our busy world

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Well before the daily throng of tourists hit the beaches, local open-water swimmers hit the water at sunrise to soak up the beauty of Grand Traverse Bay. For Ashlea Walter, open-water swimming in Traverse City is a way to connect with nature and her friends. They often swim from East Bay Park, and they catch up as they put on their wetsuits and swim buoys and wade into the lake.
9&10 News

44th Boats on the Boardwalk to Start in Traverse City

The Boats on the Boardwalk has been an event people look forward to for more than four decades. This year, the Antique and Classic Boat Society is getting together the best crop of vintage boats to look at. They come and line up along the Boardman River, and community members...
recordpatriot.com

Performance at Port Oneida Fair highlights two lost tales

EMPIRE – An evening performance showcasing stories of the past will be held during the Port Oneida Fair. Stories of Sleeping Bear: Two Lost Tales of the Past will be performed at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Thoreson Farm in the Port Oneida Rural Historic District. Stories of...
9&10 News

Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Sunset Park

A partial body contact advisory is in place for Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County after recent water samples showed elevated levels of E. coli. Sunset Park, located at 635 E. Front St. in Traverse City, tested at 770 E. coli/100ml, according to the Grand Traverse County Health Department. The threshold for declaring an advisory is 300 E. coli/100ml.
9&10 News

UPDATE: Lake Ann Man Dies After July 30 Car Crash in Grand Traverse County

A 23-year-old Lake Ann man has died after a three car crash in Grand Traverse County that happened on July 30, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 23-year-old Lake Ann man was traveling east bound and hit the car in front of him driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. She ended up going off the roadway to the right where her car then overturned.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Leelanau County in northern Michigan Benzie County in northern Michigan Northwestern Wexford County in northern Michigan Southwestern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Manistee County in northern Michigan * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 945 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Orchard Beach State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Manistee, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing wind damage in northeast Wisconsin. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Onekama and Pierport around 1000 AM EDT. Arcadia, Bear Lake and Wildwood around 1005 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Thompsonville, Copemish, Karlin, Bendon, Interlochen State Park and Interlochen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
wnmufm.org

Former undersheriff sentenced for OWI in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, MI— Houghton County’s former undersheriff was sentenced in Grand Traverse County this week on a drunk driving charge. Kevin Coppo was arrested March 3 in Traverse City. He allegedly drove a truck owned by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department into a parked vehicle in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.
UpNorthLive.com

Cheboygan man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife in 1975

STURGEON BAY, WI, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Richard Pierce was sentenced Friday in a Wisconsin courtroom to life in prison plus three more years for killing his wife Carol Jean. Carol's body has never been recovered since she went missing in September 1975, in Door County, Wisconsin. Richard moved to Cheboygan, shortly...
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at FrankZ in Frankfort

“A line out the door for ten hours, a busy day for us now is 3,500 or 4,000 people,” said the owner of FrankZ, Joey Barcheski. But for a well-oiled machine like this Frankfort restaurant, you’ll only wait a few minutes. “If I can give them a taste...
UpNorthLive.com

Man sent to hospital following three-way crash dies

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lake Ann man involved in a three-way crash in Grand Traverse County over the weekend has died. It happened Saturday on East Traverse Highway just west of Gray Road. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula died on scene. A...
The Flint Journal

Traverse City's historic wind turbine retired, makes way for solar panels

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – An historic wind turbine that for decades served as a clean energy symbol and up north geographic marker recently came down near Traverse City. This first week of August 2022 brought the retirement of the historic M-72 wind turbine west of Traverse City, a structure that when first built in 1996 was the United States’ tallest and largest energy-producing wind turbine, plus Michigan’s first owned by a municipal electric utility. The site will be redeveloped for more renewable energy generation – part of a coming two-megawatt solar field expansion.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

