WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
dayton.com
Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
WSYX ABC6
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
Frisch’s Big Boy Announces James Walker as New CEO
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022-- Today, Frisch’s Big Boy, the 75-year-old American comfort food and casual-themed restaurant brand, announces the hiring of its new Chief Executive Officer, James Walker. Walker, an accomplished restaurant industry veteran, comes to the brand most recently from Nathan’s Famous. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005420/en/ James Walker, CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy. (Photo: Business Wire)
Beyond the Curb: Bellevue home offers easy River City Living; couple wanted walkable neighborhood
When the owners of the home featured in this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living wanted to downsize, they had only two requirements: a house with a garage and a walkable neighborhood. They found both near the river in Bellevue. One of the benefits of moving...
lanereport.com
American Airlines announces new service from CVG to Raleigh-Durham
ERLANGER, Ky. — American Airlines is announcing a new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). The new flight to Raleigh will operate daily beginning January 10, 2023 (CVG’s 76th anniversary). American will fly the Embraer 175 aircraft with 12 First Class and...
WIS-TV
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Carol Miller, a 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati, works six days a week and shows no signs of slowing down. Miller, or “Miss Carol” as everyone calls her, started working at the restaurant about five years ago, according to WXIX. “I love working...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Fox 19
Construction to begin on second phase of $640m development next to UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Developers are slated to break ground soon on the $250 million second phase of The District at Clifton Heights. The plans include a seven-story, 171-room hotel called Hotel Celare at the northwest intersection of Clifton Avenue and Straight Street. Developed by Columbus-based Crawford Hoying, the hotel will...
Have You Seen the Kentucky Church Made Into A Beautiful Condo? [PHOTOS]
Former Kentucky Church was transformed into a breathtakingly gorgeous condo that could make the Angels in heaven sing. St. Anthony Church in Bellevue, Kentucky is nearly a century old and has a rich history. According to City Beat out of Cinncinati the church was transformed into five contemporary two-story loft condos.
thefabricator.com
O’Neal Manufacturing Services opens Kentucky plant
O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS), Birmingham, Ala., has acquired an 84,000-sq.-ft. custom steel fabrication center in Burlington, Ky. The OMS-Northern Kentucky facility produces light-gauge metal weldments for customers engaged in security and government, transportation, banking, medical, refrigeration, and HVAC. The plant features a Salvagnini flexible shearing, punching, and forming cell;...
WLWT 5
Flooding blocks lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — High waters are starting to affect traffic in downtown Cincinnati, Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the two right lanes along northbound I-71 at U.S. 50 and Columbia Parkway are blocked due to flooding. Motorists are advise to use caution, though traffic appears to be...
City orders Hyde Park condo tower to fix the leaks
City inspectors ordered extensive repairs to a Hyde Park condo tower, more than a year after one of its residents warned Madison House could fall 'just like Surfside.'
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
WLWT 5
Low hanging wires disrupt traffic in Hamilton Township
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Low hanging wires are affecting traffic in Hamilton Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township Police reported in a tweet that eastbound U.S. 22 is closed between Stubbs-Mill Road and Zoar Road due...
WKRC
'I'm so grateful to be here': Donut shop reopens months after an explosion
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) -- A popular Clermont County donut shop is back open after an explosion at the shop in March. The owner of Pop's Donuts was also injured in that explosion nearly five months ago. Holtman says all the glass at the front of the shop had to...
Cleveland Scene
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns This Weekend to Ohio for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes
CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
