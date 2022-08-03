ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
dayton.com

Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
WSYX ABC6

Last minute family getaway right in Butler County

There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
The Associated Press

Frisch’s Big Boy Announces James Walker as New CEO

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022-- Today, Frisch’s Big Boy, the 75-year-old American comfort food and casual-themed restaurant brand, announces the hiring of its new Chief Executive Officer, James Walker. Walker, an accomplished restaurant industry veteran, comes to the brand most recently from Nathan’s Famous. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005420/en/ James Walker, CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy. (Photo: Business Wire)
lanereport.com

American Airlines announces new service from CVG to Raleigh-Durham

ERLANGER, Ky. — American Airlines is announcing a new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). The new flight to Raleigh will operate daily beginning January 10, 2023 (CVG’s 76th anniversary). American will fly the Embraer 175 aircraft with 12 First Class and...
WIS-TV

Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Carol Miller, a 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati, works six days a week and shows no signs of slowing down. Miller, or “Miss Carol” as everyone calls her, started working at the restaurant about five years ago, according to WXIX. “I love working...
Fox 19

Construction to begin on second phase of $640m development next to UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Developers are slated to break ground soon on the $250 million second phase of The District at Clifton Heights. The plans include a seven-story, 171-room hotel called Hotel Celare at the northwest intersection of Clifton Avenue and Straight Street. Developed by Columbus-based Crawford Hoying, the hotel will...
thefabricator.com

O’Neal Manufacturing Services opens Kentucky plant

O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS), Birmingham, Ala., has acquired an 84,000-sq.-ft. custom steel fabrication center in Burlington, Ky. The OMS-Northern Kentucky facility produces light-gauge metal weldments for customers engaged in security and government, transportation, banking, medical, refrigeration, and HVAC. The plant features a Salvagnini flexible shearing, punching, and forming cell;...
WLWT 5

Flooding blocks lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — High waters are starting to affect traffic in downtown Cincinnati, Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the two right lanes along northbound I-71 at U.S. 50 and Columbia Parkway are blocked due to flooding. Motorists are advise to use caution, though traffic appears to be...
WLWT 5

Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
WLWT 5

Low hanging wires disrupt traffic in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Low hanging wires are affecting traffic in Hamilton Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township Police reported in a tweet that eastbound U.S. 22 is closed between Stubbs-Mill Road and Zoar Road due...
Cleveland Scene

The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns This Weekend to Ohio for 35th Year

This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes

CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
