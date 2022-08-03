ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers' Doc Rivers had 'good talk' with Ben Simmons after Nets trade

By Josh Matthews
 3 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

While most of the attention for the Brooklyn Nets is on disgruntled star Kevin Durant, Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers opened up on a conversation that he had with Ben Simmons after the trade went through.

Rivers talked about the playmaking forward on ESPN’s “The VC Show with Vince Carter”, reflecting on the phone call they shared post trade:

That one comment thing had nothing to do with why Ben wanted to leave. Alright? Let me just say that. It was a lot of things as Ben told me and publicly now that happened long before I got there. What frustrated me was that I still think it shouldn’t have been enough to want to leave. I just didn’t and I told Ben that. I kept telling him that. This is not why you want to leave a team. You work these things out. They didn’t get worked out and so yeah, we’ve had one talk. Not a long, long talk, but we did have one good talk. Ben called me afterwards, which I thought was great and we had a good talk, but the point was, he was already leaving and I really believe, even though 99% of the people didn’t, that that we could make this work with Ben and Jo (Joel Embiid) and the team because I’m built that way. That’s what coaches have to do. I want the kid to do well. I don’t have any, like, bad feelings about him. He didn’t do anything wrong to me. I just want most guys do, I really do. Now I want to kick all their butts when they’re not on my team. That’s the competitive side of me, but as a human being, I think we all should want Ben and all these guys to do well.

The comments that Rivers is referring to came after a Game 7 loss in the playoffs two years ago.

