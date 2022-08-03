Read on mix106radio.com
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Low-income renters in Idaho received less assistance in 2021 than in other states
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The lowest income renters in Idaho received less rental assistance compared to other states in 2021, according to a study published by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. Kendra Knighten, a policy associate with the policy center and...
Motley Fool
Thinking of Buying? These Cities Are Among the Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the Country
What goes up must come down, and that includes housing prices. The markets cooling the fastest represent the areas most popular with home buyers during the pandemic. Boise, Denver, and Salt Lake City top the list. It may be a waiting game for home buyers as sellers realize they're going...
The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho
When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
10 Best Practical Tips for First-Time Renters
To rent, or not to rent? For a lot of people, it's not a question, it's a given. When you're a first-time renter, chances are you're bursting with questions on your way to move-in day. We get it. Rent is on the rise in and around Boise. What else is...
KTVB
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 grows to 106 square miles
The Moose Fire has burned an estimated 68,166 acres -- or about 106 square miles -- since July 17. The fire was 14% contained as of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.
Incredible Idaho Home Priced To Sell For $24 Million [photos]
Idaho real estate has captured the nation's attention for several years. However, when the Wall Street Journal profiles an Idaho home, it has to be very special. Idaho is a place where the rich and famous can build their estates. Whether it's Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, or other parts of...
Tales From Idaho’s Most Unusual Gas Station
This was my first experience in Idaho. I bought gas in Utah after leaving Wyoming. It was a blustery day in winter and my Jeep was packed with some furnishings, dishes, and clothes. I wasn’t getting great mileage and having earlier almost run out of gas, I needed to find a pump and fast. I got off the highway in Sublett and found a station where some animals are penned alongside the building.
Here is the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born
I can recall my first job in high school working as a grocery bagger. I remember feeling so proud making a minimum wage of $5.15 an hour after spending hours under the summer sun pushing carts all afternoon. It wasn't that long ago but I do recall living expenses being much cheaper.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales
In Idaho’s nearly 150 years of history with the lumber industry, the trade has transformed from a wide scattering of communities built and centered around logging and mills, to the more consolidated forestry seen today. After the forests around the Great Lakes were depleted in the early 1900s, there were two places for the timber […] The post Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?
Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
Post Register
The Idaho laws you may be breaking if you're on a paddleboard or kayak
With the heat comes a lot of people cooling down in and on the water. Marine deputies say they see paddle boarders and kayakers making some of the same mistakes over and over, and that's because most people just don't know much about Idaho paddlesport laws and what's required of them when they're on the water.
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Viral Post Sorted States Into Hogwarts Houses–Do We Agree With Idaho’s Placement?
The Sorting Hat has spoken! This week, a post has gone viral that sorted every state in the country into a Hogwarts House. The problem? As a Harry Potter fan, I disagree with almost every decision this list made. I'm not going to let it slide, it must be addressed. Especially when it comes to Idaho.
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
Idaho Sports Bar Named Most Game-changing, is it worth the drive?
Today is International Beer Day! It may be time to hit the road and go try a new sports bar — this Idaho sports bar was recently featured as one of the most Game-changing sports bars and Idaho’s best spot for food and drink by Lovefood. I mean......
