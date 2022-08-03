ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Local water polo club takes fourth in the nation

By THE RECORDER rercorder@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago
Read on www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Honoring Mr. Porterville: Remember Cam Hamilton

It was a funeral worthy of a mayor as numerous family, friends, current and former Porterville City council members, police officers and other city officials, along with community members gathered Friday at Porterville Church of the Nazarene and Home of Peace Cemetery to honor, remember, and grieve Cameron James Hamilton — a man affectionately named “Mr. Porterville” by best friend Samantha Rafanan.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Eagle Mountain Casino counts down to relaunch

In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project. The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.
PORTERVILLE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Free school supplies for Visalia students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of students in Visalia will be given free school supplies at the Back to School Drive event at the Riverway Sports Park, this Saturday. Event Organizer Apple Corial- Symns, with Apple Corial Realty Group says she created the event to give back to the community that has supported her business for many years.
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Porterville, CA
Sports
City
Exeter, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
mega979.com

Win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino!

Play the Mega Movie Trivia challenge with Mega 97.9 and you could win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino. If you know the title of the movie, you could win $50 in Eagle Mountain Casino bonus cash and $50 food voucher from the Mega Morning Show. Starting August 8th,...
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer

Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Polo#Dallas#Harvard
thesungazette.com

Kaweah Health first to use SafeGait 360 in California

VISALIA – Kaweah Health used resources to bring in a new state of the art balance and mobility trainer where patients can feel more comfortable in their recovery process. The SafeGait 360 Balance and Mobility Trainer is a device made to help those learning to walk again after injury. The 100-foot track, body-weight support system was installed at the Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Hospital, the longest track for the system in the nation.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Porterville Recorder

'Win-Win, Win-Win:' Update on casino given

A “Win-Win, Win-Win” for the Tule River Eagle Mountain Casino, and the city and residents of Porterville, is how Porterville City Manager John Lollis described the relocation of the casino from the mountain to the area of the Porterville Airport, Porterville Sports Park and Porterville Fairgrounds near Highway 65 and Tea Pot Dome Avenue.
PORTERVILLE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Central California Legal Services has a whole team dedicated to housing

Central California Legal Services provides free civil legal assistance for people and companies that qualify providing crucial support for those with lower incomes. Harpreet Singh is a senior staff attorney with CCLS. He joined the show to talk about their team dedicated to housing issues. Central California Legal Services Legal...
FRESNO, CA
mega979.com

Listen to win tickets for Concert For La Raza!

The Valley’s Old School, Mega 97.9 has your chance to score a pair of tickets to Concert For La Raza with Trish Toledo, Baby Bash, special guest Danny Trejo and many more at the Visalia Convention Center on Saturday, August 20. Listen all week for your chance to win during your afternoon drive.
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy