Local water polo club takes fourth in the nation

First-of-its-kind soccer complex opens in downtown Visalia
1852 Visalia will offer street-style soccer leagues and craft beer, and will be open for league play for players of all ages and all experience levels.
Porterville Recorder
Honoring Mr. Porterville: Remember Cam Hamilton
It was a funeral worthy of a mayor as numerous family, friends, current and former Porterville City council members, police officers and other city officials, along with community members gathered Friday at Porterville Church of the Nazarene and Home of Peace Cemetery to honor, remember, and grieve Cameron James Hamilton — a man affectionately named “Mr. Porterville” by best friend Samantha Rafanan.
Hanford Sentinel
Eagle Mountain Casino counts down to relaunch
In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project. The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.
yourcentralvalley.com
Free school supplies for Visalia students
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of students in Visalia will be given free school supplies at the Back to School Drive event at the Riverway Sports Park, this Saturday. Event Organizer Apple Corial- Symns, with Apple Corial Realty Group says she created the event to give back to the community that has supported her business for many years.
'We are excited!': Visalia Unified gears up to welcome back students on campus
Unlike the last two school years, over 30,000 Visalia Unified School District students are gearing up for the new year - in person.
mega979.com
Win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino!
Play the Mega Movie Trivia challenge with Mega 97.9 and you could win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino. If you know the title of the movie, you could win $50 in Eagle Mountain Casino bonus cash and $50 food voucher from the Mega Morning Show. Starting August 8th,...
Visalia Unified to have free breakfast and lunches for students
All enrolled students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at all of the schools' sites.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer
Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health first to use SafeGait 360 in California
VISALIA – Kaweah Health used resources to bring in a new state of the art balance and mobility trainer where patients can feel more comfortable in their recovery process. The SafeGait 360 Balance and Mobility Trainer is a device made to help those learning to walk again after injury. The 100-foot track, body-weight support system was installed at the Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Hospital, the longest track for the system in the nation.
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
Porterville Recorder
Production of "Porterville" finishes up here; movie set to premiere in June, 2023
(Editor's note: The impressions of Portervlle of those involved in the production will be featured in Tuesday's edition of The Recorder. Spoiler Alert: They love Porterville). Coming to a streaming service for subscribers in June, 2023 is “Porterville.”. Those involved in making the movie finished their production phase of...
Legendary Steve Perry makes return to hometown, Hanford
Legendary "Journey" frontman Steve Perry made a return to his hometown of Hanford.
Porterville Recorder
'Win-Win, Win-Win:' Update on casino given
A “Win-Win, Win-Win” for the Tule River Eagle Mountain Casino, and the city and residents of Porterville, is how Porterville City Manager John Lollis described the relocation of the casino from the mountain to the area of the Porterville Airport, Porterville Sports Park and Porterville Fairgrounds near Highway 65 and Tea Pot Dome Avenue.
GV Wire
Clovis Hospital Expansion Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered and the Valley Needs
As construction crews approach the finish of the $430 million Clovis Community Medical Center expansion, let’s take a moment to appreciate the life-saving impact this marvel of modern medicine will have on Valley residents for decades to come. Bill McEwen. Opinion. As we’ve been reminded again during the pandemic,...
21 people, including kids, hospitalized after Greyhound bus crashes near Tulare, CHP says
'He had cuts all over his face, blood coming down, and it was scary': 34 passengers on a Greyhound bus traveling on Highway 99 on Wednesday morning went through a terrifying experience when the bus crashed and landed on its side near Tulare.
Hanford Sentinel
Piecing together the past while enjoying tomatoes and fish | Hanford Gourmet
They weren’t really wasted hours, but I did spend some time down a rabbit hole researching old newspapers. My intent was to find any tidbits I could about my maternal grandparents, Thomas and Jomac (Potter) Chan. As I have written before, Grandfather Chan was in vaudeville. He played the...
Man on walk mauled to death by group of dogs that escaped California home
SELMA, Calif. — Police are investigating after a group of dogs escaped from their California home and attacked a passerby, killing him. Richard Barry, 59, was known as “Hutch” to his family, KFSN reported. Barry’s brother and sister-in-law were driving by and witnessed the attack. The...
yourcentralvalley.com
Central California Legal Services has a whole team dedicated to housing
Central California Legal Services provides free civil legal assistance for people and companies that qualify providing crucial support for those with lower incomes. Harpreet Singh is a senior staff attorney with CCLS. He joined the show to talk about their team dedicated to housing issues. Central California Legal Services Legal...
KMJ
Stolen Hay, Trailers Worth Roughly $37,000 Returned To Owner In Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ) — Hay and stolen property worth over $35,000 was recovered Monday morning in Porterville. Tulare County Sheriff says they were called to the 1400 block of South Plano regarding two abandoned trailers. Following an investigation, deputies discovered the trailers, both filled with 45 hay bales, were...
mega979.com
Listen to win tickets for Concert For La Raza!
The Valley’s Old School, Mega 97.9 has your chance to score a pair of tickets to Concert For La Raza with Trish Toledo, Baby Bash, special guest Danny Trejo and many more at the Visalia Convention Center on Saturday, August 20. Listen all week for your chance to win during your afternoon drive.
