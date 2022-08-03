Read on www.kcci.com
KWQC
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County
Police and fire responded early Friday. A Bettendorf dermatologist settled a fraud claim with the department of justice for $1.66 million. Dewitt police asking for help identifying person involved in car burglaries. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT. The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s help...
City of Storm Lake working to remove dead fish from lake
The City of Storm Lake has released a possible plan of action for the dead fish that have been appearing in and around the lake.
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
kiwaradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge To Add Cameras in Area Plagued By Recent Crimes
One of the biggest aids in helping to solve and prosecute crimes is video evidence, and that is what the city of Fort Dodge is planning on investing more in as it moves to phase two in a high crime area. On the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is...
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
kicdam.com
Spencer Council Gives Final Approval For Electric Scooters
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave its final approval on Monday to allow electric scooters to come into the community. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council he has been in contact with the Bird, the company behind the scooters, noting it may be a while before the devices make their initial appearance locally.
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
KGLO News
State Auditor says it may be time to allow city, county notices to go online exclusively instead of having to be published in newspapers
MASON CITY — Iowa’s State Auditor says it might be time for the legislature to look into allowing cities and counties to publish more things online instead of requiring legal notices to be placed into newspapers. Rob Sand’s office earlier this week issued a procedures report for the...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
Des Moines Business Record
Change is in the air for Iowa Public Radio
Myrna Johnson recalls the excitement of returning to her home state more than nine years ago to lead Iowa Public Radio. In many ways, 2022 is proving to be even more exciting for Johnson as IPR’s executive director, as the organization moves into its next 100 years of broadcasting, now as a newly independent nonprofit.
Radio Iowa
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
Sioux City Journal
Dakota City gets more than eight years in federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY — A Dakota City woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Erika Rojas, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 102 months in prison.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kicdam.com
Four Teens Charged With Drug Offenses Following To Separate Traffic Stops
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Four teenagers have been charged with drug offenses following two separate traffic stops in Clay County in late July. The first pair of arrests came Friday evening on County Road N-14 east of Spencer where Luke Harms and William Moorhead, both 19-year-old and from Missouri, were charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco and alcohol. Both parties were booked into jail to await an initial court appearance.
KGLO News
Mason City woman to plead guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing over $2000 while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store. The complaint stated that Askildson did this between November 27th of last year and March 5th of this year with the intent to deprive the business of money and property having a total value of just under $2076.
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
106 W Lake Street – Ventura
WHOAAAA......wait! A listing under $100K? You bet! Price has been drastically reduced. Making this the right time to put a little hard work in and have a pretty darn sweet getaway, investment, or first home. Call your Realtor today and take a look. We're waiting for you!
KCCI.com
Police arrest 3 Iowa teens connected to shooting that critically injured woman
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police have arrested three juveniles they believe are connected to aJuly shooting that critically injured a woman. Police have arrested 17-year-old Jamarrion J. Davis, 17-year-old Patrick E. Walker and 16-year-old Javen C. Preston. Davis is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a...
