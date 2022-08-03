Judge approves psychiatric evaluation of Perryton man accused of threatening the President

Read on www.newschannel10.com
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
‘The government is 100% responsible’: Mayor of New Mexico town with less than 50 days of water left speaks out
The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico is facing a severe water crisis, with less than 50 days of water left.The city’s water sources have become contaminated with detritus and dirt from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire, which raged perilously close to the community in May. Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo says the federal government is to blame."The government is 100% responsible for this disaster,” Mr Trujillo told ABC News on Monday.The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire stemmed from two prescribed burns set by the US Forest Service, an agency of the federal government, and that got out of control....
Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report, noting that two witnesses on a ridge about half a mile away were observing the sunset when they saw the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter go down in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas. It could take a year or more to make a final determination on the cause of the July 16 crash. It marked the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in state history and one of the deadliest for first responders. The preliminary report detailed the crash scene, noting that the main wreckage was found upside down about 160 feet (48 meters) beyond the area where the helicopter first crashed. One main rotor blade had minimal damage and the other blade was fractured, with the broken part found nearby.
Opinion: An Anti-Abortion Lawsuit Has Been Filed in the State of New Mexico
Currently, New Mexico is one of the states where abortion is legal. "In New Mexico, the Legislature has already repealed a 1969 statute that sought to make it a crime to end a pregnancy. Abortion rights are also protected by the Equal Protection Clause and Equal Rights Amendment outlined in the state Constitution, according to the governor’s legal team." —Dan McKay.
