Porterville, CA

Porterville Recorder

Honoring Mr. Porterville: Remember Cam Hamilton

It was a funeral worthy of a mayor as numerous family, friends, current and former Porterville City council members, police officers and other city officials, along with community members gathered Friday at Porterville Church of the Nazarene and Home of Peace Cemetery to honor, remember, and grieve Cameron James Hamilton — a man affectionately named “Mr. Porterville” by best friend Samantha Rafanan.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer

Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Riverside man wanted on homicide warrants found in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — A man with two homicide warrants from Riverside County was found and arrested in Tulare. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office located 40-year-old Joseph Ficher near the 2700 block of Eshom Creek on Friday. Ficher was taken into custody without incident and is now facing charges...
TULARE, CA
#National Night Out#Firearms#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#The First Responders#Imperial Ambulance#Burton School District#Pusd#The Junior Police Academy
thesungazette.com

Tulare County Parks giving away free mulch

VISALIA – Tulare County Parks is offering free wood chip mulch to interested residents and businesses for landscaping purposes, whether it be to beautify landscapes and gardens or reduce water evaporation from high and dry temperatures. The mulch will be available for the taking on Fridays until supplies run out.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare County wins a ‘Good Job Challenge’

TULARE COUNTY – A partnership between Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare County is one of 509 applicants in the nation to receive millions in grant funding aimed at helping boost the local economy through workforce training programs. Tulare, Fresno, Madera and Kings counties joined in collaboration to create an...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Reedley’s Native People Being Recognized

The simultaneous, yet conflicting, demoralization and romanticism of the Native Peoples of the Americas throughout modern American history is a fascinating and sad phenomenon. They were often portrayed as savages, attacking the pioneers heading west to claim their virgin land under Manifest Destiny. Yet, many amateur genealogists lay claim to Native American inheritance. The divergence of the historical truths of the nature of the American Native Peoples and their treatment throughout recent history continues today. But some are trying to restore some justice.
REEDLEY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Free school supplies for Visalia students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of students in Visalia will be given free school supplies at the Back to School Drive event at the Riverway Sports Park, this Saturday. Event Organizer Apple Corial- Symns, with Apple Corial Realty Group says she created the event to give back to the community that has supported her business for many years.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

A bear of a lesson comes to SCICON

The Tulare County Historical Museum donated its prize-winning bear exhibit to SCICON, the outdoor school of science and conservation operated by the Tulare Office of Education (TCOE) that fifth and sixth graders across the county visit every year. The bear exhibit moved into SCICON’s natural history museum on July 26 and according to TCOE Superintendent Tim Hire, TCOE has no intentions of ever removing it from its new home.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Identified: Porterville man killed in shooting

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed Tuesday night in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department identified the man as 26-year-old Steven Sanchez. According to authorities, police officers responded to the 1400 block of North Ohio Street after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
mega979.com

Win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino!

Play the Mega Movie Trivia challenge with Mega 97.9 and you could win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino. If you know the title of the movie, you could win $50 in Eagle Mountain Casino bonus cash and $50 food voucher from the Mega Morning Show. Starting August 8th,...
Porterville Recorder

Couple accused of theft from John J. Doyle School arrested

A man and a woman suspected of stealing a canopy from John J. Doyle Elementary School were arrested. Michael Borba, 34, and Rebecca Crawford, 46, both of Porterville were arrested. Just after 9:30 a.m Tuesday, Tulare Conth Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to John J. Doyle Elementary School in Porterville...

