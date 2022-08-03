Read on www.recorderonline.com
Related
Porterville Recorder
Honoring Mr. Porterville: Remember Cam Hamilton
It was a funeral worthy of a mayor as numerous family, friends, current and former Porterville City council members, police officers and other city officials, along with community members gathered Friday at Porterville Church of the Nazarene and Home of Peace Cemetery to honor, remember, and grieve Cameron James Hamilton — a man affectionately named “Mr. Porterville” by best friend Samantha Rafanan.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer
Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
KMPH.com
Riverside man wanted on homicide warrants found in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — A man with two homicide warrants from Riverside County was found and arrested in Tulare. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office located 40-year-old Joseph Ficher near the 2700 block of Eshom Creek on Friday. Ficher was taken into custody without incident and is now facing charges...
Murder 'out of greed' sends South Valley man to prison for 77 to life
A jury convicted 64-year-old Harbhajan Mundi of murdering Nizam Rajabali and shooting his son, Jahan, at the Aztecs Gas Station & Liquor Store in 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New King's County Sheriff's Office headquarters completed
After years of securing funds, planning and building, the Kings County Sheriff's Office will be moving into its new headquarters building starting Monday.
'We are excited!': Visalia Unified gears up to welcome back students on campus
Unlike the last two school years, over 30,000 Visalia Unified School District students are gearing up for the new year - in person.
Marmot Fire: Containment on Tulare County wildfire jumps to 90%
The Marmot Fire sparked just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday southeast of Three Rivers and spread to 127 acres, according to CAL FIRE.
One person dead following firey crash in Delano
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Dodge Challenger collided with another car at 2 a.m. Saturday morning and caught fire. It happened at the intersection of Garces Highway and Melcher Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesungazette.com
Tulare County Parks giving away free mulch
VISALIA – Tulare County Parks is offering free wood chip mulch to interested residents and businesses for landscaping purposes, whether it be to beautify landscapes and gardens or reduce water evaporation from high and dry temperatures. The mulch will be available for the taking on Fridays until supplies run out.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County wins a ‘Good Job Challenge’
TULARE COUNTY – A partnership between Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare County is one of 509 applicants in the nation to receive millions in grant funding aimed at helping boost the local economy through workforce training programs. Tulare, Fresno, Madera and Kings counties joined in collaboration to create an...
kingsriverlife.com
Reedley’s Native People Being Recognized
The simultaneous, yet conflicting, demoralization and romanticism of the Native Peoples of the Americas throughout modern American history is a fascinating and sad phenomenon. They were often portrayed as savages, attacking the pioneers heading west to claim their virgin land under Manifest Destiny. Yet, many amateur genealogists lay claim to Native American inheritance. The divergence of the historical truths of the nature of the American Native Peoples and their treatment throughout recent history continues today. But some are trying to restore some justice.
KMJ
Stolen Hay, Trailers Worth Roughly $37,000 Returned To Owner In Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ) — Hay and stolen property worth over $35,000 was recovered Monday morning in Porterville. Tulare County Sheriff says they were called to the 1400 block of South Plano regarding two abandoned trailers. Following an investigation, deputies discovered the trailers, both filled with 45 hay bales, were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourcentralvalley.com
Free school supplies for Visalia students
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of students in Visalia will be given free school supplies at the Back to School Drive event at the Riverway Sports Park, this Saturday. Event Organizer Apple Corial- Symns, with Apple Corial Realty Group says she created the event to give back to the community that has supported her business for many years.
thesungazette.com
A bear of a lesson comes to SCICON
The Tulare County Historical Museum donated its prize-winning bear exhibit to SCICON, the outdoor school of science and conservation operated by the Tulare Office of Education (TCOE) that fifth and sixth graders across the county visit every year. The bear exhibit moved into SCICON’s natural history museum on July 26 and according to TCOE Superintendent Tim Hire, TCOE has no intentions of ever removing it from its new home.
Man on walk mauled to death by group of dogs that escaped California home
SELMA, Calif. — Police are investigating after a group of dogs escaped from their California home and attacked a passerby, killing him. Richard Barry, 59, was known as “Hutch” to his family, KFSN reported. Barry’s brother and sister-in-law were driving by and witnessed the attack. The...
Man and woman admit to stealing from Porterville school, deputies say
A man and woman are in custody accused of stealing from a Porterville elementary school.
Identified: Porterville man killed in shooting
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed Tuesday night in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department identified the man as 26-year-old Steven Sanchez. According to authorities, police officers responded to the 1400 block of North Ohio Street after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, […]
mega979.com
Win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino!
Play the Mega Movie Trivia challenge with Mega 97.9 and you could win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino. If you know the title of the movie, you could win $50 in Eagle Mountain Casino bonus cash and $50 food voucher from the Mega Morning Show. Starting August 8th,...
Porterville Recorder
Couple accused of theft from John J. Doyle School arrested
A man and a woman suspected of stealing a canopy from John J. Doyle Elementary School were arrested. Michael Borba, 34, and Rebecca Crawford, 46, both of Porterville were arrested. Just after 9:30 a.m Tuesday, Tulare Conth Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to John J. Doyle Elementary School in Porterville...
21 people, including kids, hospitalized after Greyhound bus crashes near Tulare, CHP says
'He had cuts all over his face, blood coming down, and it was scary': 34 passengers on a Greyhound bus traveling on Highway 99 on Wednesday morning went through a terrifying experience when the bus crashed and landed on its side near Tulare.
Comments / 0