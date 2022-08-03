Read on mighty990.com
jan81
3d ago
What they did to this campaign headquarters is exactly what the left will do to our country….. destroy it with violence and mayhem
5
Patricia A Brahm
3d ago
Sure, because you follow the law and Democrats don't want that in Memphis. bet they will never find the villians. TBI should be involved.
4
Doc Tom
3d ago
Just another day in Memphis sorry to say! Nothing unusual for one of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the country!
2
tri-statedefender.com
Harris, Mulroy and Sugarmon – triple threat delivers on clean sweep
Democrats celebrated a spectacular night Thursday (Aug. 4) as a repeat performance of 2018’s blue wave rolled over the Shelby County general election. Democrats swept the county’s elected offices for mayor, sheriff, district attorney general, court clerks, Shelby County clerk, assessor of property, trustee, and register of deeds.
Controversial Memphis-Area District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Reelection Bid
Following years of a tough-on-crime approach, the Republican incumbent was bounced from office by a reform-minded law professor.
CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election
Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses For Alleged Voter Fraud
Weirich's defeat in a "red state" is a resounding victory for people advocating a criminal justice reform agenda. The post Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses For Alleged Voter Fraud appeared first on NewsOne.
Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
Mob of Thugs Steals $10K Worth of Liquor – Celebrating Mulroy’s Victory?
As many as a dozen thugs were captured on video smashing windows and stealing more than $10,000 worth of booze from Buster’s Liquors. “I was warned about this just two days ago. There is a rash of stores that have been broken into – a rash of crime I guess you could say of these burglaries. They have stolen a significant amount of liquor from numerous retail liquor stores. Pretty confidently we’ll be banding together, and getting a reward put together to see that a lot of these individuals get arrested,” owner Josh Hammond told Local 24.
Toddler overdoses after using straw with drugs on it, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A straw laced with a drug substance left a South Memphis toddler in critical condition. The Memphis Police Department got a call from the 700 block of Regent Place in reference to an overdose. Crews were dispatched at 1:47 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to police, the...
Mayor Strickland lashes out at owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments: ‘Step up or step out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ mayor says he’s fed up with the owners and management of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven, after the complex racked up hundreds of code violations and crime reports. In the latest incident at Peppertree, a woman and young girl fell through a second-floor walkway that collapsed Tuesday night. Code Enforcement is […]
Grassroots Conservatives Furious at Shelby County GOP
Conservatives in Shelby County expressed their frustration with Republican leadership after major election losses in Memphis Thursday night. Conservative political commentator and former state senate candidate Brandon Toney called for the Shelby County Republican Party’s leadership to resign Friday on “Wake Up Memphis.”. Dozens echoed Toney’s anger with...
This Howard University Law School Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis
HBCU alum Judge Tarik Sugarmon defeated incumbent Dan Michael becoming the first Black person to lead Shelby County Juvenile Court in Memphis. The post HBCU Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County district attorney candidates share final message to voters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day remains before voters decide on the future Shelby County District Attorney. Both candidates offered a final message to voters to aid their decision. Both believe that the justice system needs to be reformed and that violent crime needs to be curbed. Their methods, however,...
actionnews5.com
Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Detroit sees uptick in thefts as they continue to rebuild. Officials in Pinal County call for election overhaul after voting problems. Updated: 44 minutes ago. |. Pinal County officials are vowing to fix election procedures after a shortage...
Mulroy unseats Weirich in Shelby County District Attorney’s race
UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.: With 122 of 144 precincts reporting just a few minutes before midnight, Steve Mulroy maintained a decisive lead over incumbent Amy Weirich. The Democratic challenger had 58% of the vote to his Republican opponent’s 42%. “Barring some statistically improbable election day results appear tonight, we have won the election for Shelby County […]
Mulroy celebrates big victory over Weirich in the Shelby County D.A. race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Democratic lawyer who pledged to make abortion prosecutions under Tennessee's "trigger law" an extremely low priority in the county that includes Memphis has defeated the incumbent Republican district attorney who refused to say whether she would go after doctors who perform the procedure. Steve Mulroy...
Wanda Halbert fires back at County Commission; invokes Whistleblower Act over misreported funds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert sent a letter to the Shelby County Commission saying more than $6 million per year in county revenue went unreported since she took office in 2018, one of many issues she said she inherited when she took office. "You've seen the...
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
Full Shelby County Election Results
COUNTY MAYOR (100% reporting) DISTRICT ATTORNEY (100% reporting) TERM LIMIT REFERENDUM (100% reporting) COUNTY CLERK (100% reporting) COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 1 (100% reporting) AMBER MILLS/Republican. 6,513 61.21%. DONNA MCDONALD-MARTIN/Democrat. 4,127 38.79%. COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 4 (100% reporting) BRANDON MORRISON/Republican. 11,777 68.96%. BRITNEY CHAUNCEY/Democrat. 5,300 31.04%. COUNTY...
Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
Three accused of assaulting police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Officers have arrested three people who are accused of assaulting a police officer Tuesday. Tierra Walker, Tyson Walker and John Johnson were arrested by Memphis police Tuesday after being accused of assaulting officers attempting to tow a car. Police say they were conducting routine patrols near Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah […]
