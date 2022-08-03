ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State Republicans ask Gov. Newsom to Veto Latest Drug Bill

By Eddie McCoven
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qc5ul_0h3LKJxw00

GOP lawmakers say the bill would create so-called 'drug dens'

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Dems are going after Ron Johnson for proposing to shift Medicare and Social Security from mandatory to discretionary spending. It's the second time in a week we've seen partisan battles over the budget.

Let's get wonky and explain what's up. Third rail alert! Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), perhaps the GOP's most imperiled incumbent this fall, told a home-state radio host Tuesday that Medicare and Social Security, two iconic U.S. entitlements, should be converted from mandatory (a.k.a.: automatically spent, budget-wise) to discretionary (read: spent based on congressional prerogatives). In fact, Johnson told the host he'd like to "turn everything into discretionary spending" to boost oversight of federal programs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Veto Latest Drug Bill#Gop
The Associated Press

Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul wants to subpoena the records of the country’s top infectious disease expert, the senator’s wife said while standing in for him at Kentucky’s premier political event Saturday. Paul, a Republican, has repeatedly clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci over the government’s COVID-19 policies and the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic. Paul’s wife, Kelley, waded into the dispute while promoting her husband’s candidacy during the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. Paul is seeking a third term and is being challenged by Democrat Charles Booker on November’s ballot. “Now I promise you this, come November when we win, Rand Paul will subpoena every last document of Dr. Fauci’s,” Kelley Paul said. Rand Paul and the state’s senior senator, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, missed the stump-style speaking event because of Senate duties in Washington.
KENTUCKY STATE
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy