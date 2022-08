The Iowa Leading Indicators Index decreased 0.3% in June to 110.5 from 110.8 in May 2022. For the first time since December 2021, the monthly diffusion index registered below 50 with a decrease to 43.8 in June from 50 in May. The Iowa nonfarm employment coincident index saw a 0.23%...

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO